"Don't think this was a great idea" — Kjersti Flaa critiques Blake Lively’s claims against Baldoni after Seth Meyers allegedly makes "fun" of them

On the May 11 episode of Flaawsome Talk, journalist Kjersti Flaa slammed Seth Meyers for allegedly making fun of the legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Ad

For context, on May 2, 2025, Blake Lively publicly addressed her legal feud with Justin Baldoni during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. However, the comment section from the video was disabled.

Subsequently, Seth Meyers discussed this issue in an episode of his show's weekly segment, Corrections, on May 9, 2025. During the segment, Meyers recited a humorous story of how the show's head electrician accidentally turned off the comment section of Blake Lively's interview.

Ad

Trending

Meyer then grabbed a pile of papers and joked:

"We did manage to save those comments and print them out, and it's gonna be very cool. We're gonna print them out. It's gonna be a book."

However, Kjersti Flaa expressed skepticism toward Meyers' remarks, suggesting that he trivialized Blake Lively's alleged claims.

"If she had actually been in a situation that she's explaining on the set of It Ends With Us, then why would people make fun of it? Why would people make fun that she's receiving so much backlash and hate online, because that's basically what Seth Meyers is doing, and I don't think this was a great idea," Flaa stated.

Ad

Ad

Blake Lively's remarks on Late Night with Seth Meyers

While discussing her bond with her children, Blake Lively explained that she had a "pretty intense year," seemingly referring to her ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni. Lively shared that her kids are her "lifeline," and despite the challenges, she has to be the source of their joy.

"I've had a pretty intense year, and like, they're just my lifeline. Like, no matter what day I'm having, I have to be at Disneyland every day for them," Lively said.

Ad

Ad

The Gossip Girl alum further admitted that her year had been filled with the "highest highs" and the "lowest lows." She explained that women around her, experiencing the same circumstances, are "afraid to speak," adding:

"Fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent."

Lively expressed gratitude for the platform she is part of, which empowers her to stand up for herself and other women.

"But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So, I do feel fortunate that I've been able to," Lively said.

Ad

The 37-year-old actress also acknowledged the strength of women who speak out, explaining that their courage has inspired her to fight for a safer world for women.

"And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls," Lively said.

Ad

On December 21, 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us producer and co-star Justin Baldoni for s*xual assault, retaliation, and orchestrating a smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation online.

On January 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband) for civil extortion and defamation.

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the legal on-and-off between the It Ends With Us stars.

Read More: When did Scarlett Johansson divorce Ryan Reynolds? Perez Hilton says Justin Baldoni’s role in her directorial debut brings him “immense joy”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More