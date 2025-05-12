When did Scarlett Johansson divorce Ryan Reynolds? Perez Hilton says Justin Baldoni’s role in her directorial debut brings him “immense joy”

On May 11, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to YouTube to discuss actor Justin Baldoni's role in Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut. The upcoming Eleanor the Great will make its world debut in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

For the unversed, Justin Baldoni is an executive producer of Eleanor the Great through his production firm, Wayfarer Studios, which co-financed the film.

Sharing his excitement, Hilton remarked:

"I don't know about you all, but it brings me immense joy to know that Justin Beldoni is responsible for helping make the directorial debut of her [Blake Lively] husband's ex-wife a reality."

Hilton's comments reference Scarlett Johansson's previous marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds. According to InStyle, the former couple announced their separation in 2010 before filing for a divorce in 2011.

Ryan Reynolds later married former Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, whom he met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson married Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost in October 2020, after dating for two years.

What is going on between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively?

On December 21, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni and film producer Jamie Health with the California Civil Rights Department. She also named Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz, Baldoni's PR Manager, Melissa Nathan, and others in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused the Jane the Virgin star of "repeated s*xual harassment and other disturbing behaviour," along with orchestrating a smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation. The lawsuit claimed that Baldoni's team hired a crisis manager to plot a "sophisticated, coordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan" against her.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of "It Ends With Us" (Image Via Getty)

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively remarked:

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

The next day after Lively's lawsuit became public, The New York Times published an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone:' Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, which contained text messages between Baldoni and his team. The article suggested that they plotted against Lively to "bury" her reputation.

In response, on December 31, 2024, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the outlet in LA Superior Court. According to a report by E! News on May 3, 2025, Bryan Freedman, attorney for Baldoni, Wayfarer, and its representatives, stated:

"What is pointedly missing from the cherry-picked correspondence is the evidence that there were no proactive measures taken with media or otherwise; just internal scenario planning and private correspondence to strategize which is standard operating procedure with public relations professionals."

Subsequently, on January 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane in the federal District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit denied all the allegations against him and accused the defendants of defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy.

As new revelations continue to surface in the It Ends With Us legal feud, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

