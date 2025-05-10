On May 9, 2025, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Their appearance at the event sparked a wave of reactions online.

Notably, this wasn't their first time at Beyoncé's concert. In 2023, the couple attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show, held at the same venue.

The clips of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's presence at the Cowboy Carter tour surfaced online. Subsequently, several netizens flocked to social media platforms to react. One X user commented:

"They’re still tryna make royal exile chic huh?"

Many netizens commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bond.

"I love how they always take time for date nights!!!" another user commented.

"Didn’t realize Meghan and harry will last this long, they look good together though," an X user stated.

"They both look so gorgeous & so happy! I love this for them," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some netizens commented on the dynamics between royalty and "music royalty."

"Royalty supporting music royalty!" a user reacted.

"From Buckingham Palace to the Beyhive—this is what we call a rebrand," another user shared.

"Looks like royalty met pop royalty—what a crossover moment at the Beyoncé concert!" an X user commented.

As reported by ABC News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met Jay-Z and the 35-time Grammy winner in London, England, in 2019 during the premiere of Disney's The Lion King.

More about Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

The Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on April 28, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Blending new songs with the classics, the singer performed a 36-song setlist featuring Alligator Tears, Daddy Lessons, Crazy in Love, and more.

The tour will span the United States, France, and England, concluding in Paradise, Nevada, on July 26, 2025. It celebrates the singer's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which earned her a Grammy on February 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy,13, the firstborn daughter of Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, once again joined her mother on stage on the first day of the Cowboy Carter Tour, where she showed her powerful dance moves while performing America Has a Problem (2022), Déjà Vu (2006), and Before I Let Go (2019).

She was also joined by her 7-year-old sister, Rumi, during the performance Protector (2024), marking Rumi's stage debut. Later, Rumi performed Dangerously in Love (2009) at the final show in Los Angeles on May 9.

Blue Ivy Carter made her on-stage debut at 11 during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, where she joined her mother on stage for My Power (2019) and Black Parade (2019). She also danced alongside her mother at the Beyoncé 2024 NFL halftime show on December 25, 2024.

The next Cowboy Carter Show is on May 15, beginning a three-night run at Soldier Field, Chicago.

Born on September 4, 1981, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter married Jay-Z on April 4, 2025, after meeting him when she was 19, per People Magazine.

