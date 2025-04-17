When did Prince Harry get married to Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex says he is "incredibly proud" of his wife's brand As Ever's success

On an exclusive cover story with People magazine, on April 15, 2025, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, expressed his appreciation and happiness for his wife, Meghan Markle, as she launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March and debuted her new brand, As Ever.

"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do, I'm incredibly proud," Prince Harry told People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on March 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

On March 4, Meghan Markle launched a Netflix series called With Love, Meghan, where she shares gardening, cooking, and lifestyle tips from her Montecito home. She also introduced a lifestyle brand, As Ever, which released its first collection on April 2, 2025, through its official website.

In a February 18 Instagram video, Meghan said the brand, also in partnership with Netflix, reflects her love for gardening, simple living, and finding joy in everyday moments.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!" — Meghan Markle reflects on the success of As Ever

In an Instagram post made on April 2, 2025, shortly after the debut of As Ever's first collection, Meghan Markle expressed her gratitude, sharing that the collection had sold out in less than an hour. In the post, she shared pictures of the sold-out items on the website, captioning the post:

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!"

According to People, the limited edition wildflower honey with honeycomb sold out in less than 5 minutes after the collection went live at 9:00 am ET.

According to As Ever's official website, the collection features Raspberry Spread, Flower Sprinkles, Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, Herbal Teas, Crepe Mix, Shortbread Cookie Mix, and Flower Sprinkles. According to the product descriptions, these items are inspired by Meghan's own kitchen recipes.

Meghan Markle returns to podcasting

Meghan Markle returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, following the success of her earlier show Archetypes. In the new podcast, she talks with successful women entrepreneurs about their journeys.

The first episode, released on April 8, 2025, featured her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of Bumble. However, the New York Post reported that the podcast is already struggling with low listener numbers.

While the podcast hasn't achieved the same global success as Meghan's 2022 debut, Archetypes, it has still earned a 19th place on Spotify's general podcast chart in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the fans, saying,

"So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ anywhere you get your podcasts."

The episodes of Confessions of a Female Founder are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

