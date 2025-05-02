Beyoncé and TikTok have recently collaborated to put together an "in-app" experience for fans to celebrate the singer's ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour. According to Hits magazine, fans have a special opportunity to be included in the Fan Spotlight carousel during the concerts.
To stand a chance, they need to purchase the tour tickets, unlock the Cowboy Carter-themed profile frame, and submit their custom "YA YA" videos.
Netizens on X reacted to TikTok launching the special frame to celebrate Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. Among them, many alleged that these shenanigans are being used to lure people because the tour tickets aren't selling.
"Cause it ain’t selling😭💀," wrote a user on X.
This opinion seemed to be shared by many users on the platform.
"How are the sales for her concert going? Lots of tickets were available in LA. Price is insane!" wrote another.
"Doing the most only to get a half empty stadium," another added.
"she saw those empty seats and desperately needed to do something," another user chimed in.
Several fans, meanwhile, supported the Lemonade hitmaker's initiative.
"Putting that cowboy hat to work in style. Beyoncé got TikTok on the trail now," a fan wrote on X.
"Beyoncé just turned TikTok into her personal stage — #CowboyCarter isn’t a tour, it’s a takeover," added another.
"These Comments And Sh*t From Stan Accounts Show…People Are Just Hateful. If The Artist Isn’t Your Cup Of Tea Keep It Pushing. But Coming Spread Hate Under Every Beyonce Posts Just Shows The Kind Of Terrible People Yall Are," penned a user.
The collboration had a mixed reception by fans.
"Not her tryna resurrect that flop album from the depths of the Mariana Trench," a user claimed.
"Such a cool way to engage fans! The #CowboyCarter tour just keeps getting bigger, and now everyone can show their support with a personalized TikTok frame. Beyoncé's always finding new ways to connect with her fans!🌟" another chimed in.
"Beyoncé and TikTok teaming up for the #CowboyCarter tour is the ultimate vibe—talk about a perfect match!🐎✨" inferred a user on X.
Everything to know about Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour
Beyoncé's highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour celebrates her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. It started on Monday, April 28, at California's SoFi Stadium.
Released by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records on March 29, 2024, Cowboy Carter follows Renaissance (2022) and features rising artists of color like Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, Willie Jones, and Tiera Kennedy.
Cowboy Carter was met with rave reviews from both fans and critics. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, it became the third-most-nominated album in Grammy history and won Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Album, and Album of the Year.
The singer kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour this Monday with a nearly three-hour show at SoFi Stadium, which included 39 songs. She was also joined by her children, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. The former danced to the tunes of America Has a Problem.
Seven-year-old Rumi Carter, meanwhile, entered the stage while Beyoncé was performing Protector. After the concert, a montage of the singer and her children played on the giant screen behind the stage. SoFi Stadium will feature five consecutive concerts before the tour moves on to Soldier Field, Chicago.
Here is the full schedule and list of venues for the Cowboy Carter Tour:
- 04/28/25: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 05/01/25: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 05/04/25: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 05/07/25: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 05/09/25: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 05/15/25: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- 05/17/25: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- 05/18/25: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- 05/22/25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 05/24/25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 05/25/25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 05/28/25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 05/29/25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 06/05/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/07/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/10/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/12/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/14/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/16/25: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
- 06/19/25: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
- 06/21/25: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
- 06/22/25: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
- 06/28/25: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- 06/29/25: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- 07/04/25: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
- 07/07/25: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
- 07/10/25: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- 07/11/25: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- 07/13/25: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- 07/14/25: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- 07/25/25: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 07/26/25: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
For fans who didn't make it to the SoFi Stadium for the opening show, several streaming options were available thanks to fans on TikTok and X who livestreamed the entire show.
As per The Express Tribune, the ticket prices for the Cowboy Carter Tour's first show decreased drastically at the last minute. This seemingly upset fans who had previously bought them at an elevated price. The report stated that tickets, which were once priced at $800, were later reduced to just $57.50.
Stay tuned for more updates on Beyoncé and the Cowboy Carter Tour.