“Such a beautiful moment”- Netizens react as Beyoncé’s youngest daughter Rumi joins her on stage during the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé started her "Cowboy Carter Tour" in Los Angeles on April 28, 2025, and surprised fans by bringing her youngest daughter, Rumi, onstage for the first time. Rumi, who is 7, was joined by her older sister, Blue Ivy, who has performed with Beyoncé before. Rumi made her stage debut during the song "Protector" from Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter.

Ad

After the singer's youngest appeared onstage, videos quickly made it to the internet. One such viral video was shared by the X account @PopBase, with the caption:

“Beyoncé brings out her youngest daughter Rumi Carter at the COWBOY CARTER Tour during ‘PROTECTOR.’”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the clip went viral, netizens were quick to react on social media posts. One such X user, @firdosefathimaa, expressed her view and wrote:

“Such a beautiful moment — Rumi’s debut is so special.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Queen Bey’s fans happily demonstrated on the internet to see her youngest daughter Rumi join her on stage for the first time.

“She’s so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“So iconic and such a precious moment!” another X user wrote.

“Beyoncé and Rumi's moment on stage during "Protector" was truly emotional and powerful,” a third wrote.

“i sobbed oh beyonce how i love you and your family,” a fan added.

Ad

While many fans positively commented, some also expressed their concern.

“omg she gonna have the whole family out by act 3,” one X user wrote.

“She said the whole family is WORKING i know thats rightt,” another added.

Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi, performs Protector

Beyoncé's youngest notably made her album debut on the singer’s Protector track from her 2024 Cowboy Carter album. The 7-year-old also recently made a rare appearance at her mother’s show wearing a gold sparkly feather dress with matching boots.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During her stage debut, the 7-year-old was seen embracing the crowd alongside her 43-year-old mother and 13-year-old sister. As the song opened, she was captured hugging her mom, while Beyoncé said:

"Give it up for Rumi, y'all."

Meanwhile, the singer’s eldest, Blue Ivy, also made her presence seen during the Protector track as she danced behind the two. The 13-year-old wore a sparkly grey ensemble to match her mom.

Ad

A family affair

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer shares three kids with her husband, American rapper Jay-Z, including Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir. Queen Bey has slowly incorporated her kids into the spotlight by allowing them to join her during her concerts and songs.

Notably, the 7-year-old has sung the opening lines of the singer’s track Protector. Her lyrics include: "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" Meanwhile, Blue Ivy has also joined her mother on tour and during her performances.

Ad

The 13-year-old began performing during her mom's 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She was just 11 years old when she made her onstage debut. The singer’s eldest has performed with her mother at various shows, including the NFL Christmas halftime show.

The "Cowboy Carter Tour" is the tenth concert tour by Beyoncé in support of her eighth studio album of the same name, Cowboy Carter. While it commenced on April 28 in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California, it is scheduled to conclude on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More