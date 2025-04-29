"And the camera man messy af" — Netizens react to Beyoncé pointing at a concertgoer as she sings "She ain't no diva" at Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé's tenth tour in support of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, commenced on April 28, 2025, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While the tour has already been making headlines owing to the singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, joining her on stage, an instance concerning a concertgoer has been making rounds on social media as well.

X page @beyoncegarden posted a video of Beyoncé performing her 2008 track Diva, wherein she pointed toward a concertgoer while singing the line "She ain't no diva."

This is not the first instance of Queen Bey pulling this off, given that she went viral for pointing at a concertgoer and singing the same line during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Netizens quickly took to X to put forth their thoughts on the incident, wherein an X user called out the cameraman for not zooming in on the concertgoer that Beyoncé was pointing at:

"And the camera man messy af"

"THEM CAMERA MAN LOOKIN FOR THEM SISKSS … maury come get your employee" an X user commented

"the camera doing the double take is SENDING ME" another X user mentioned

"the camera panning for us to see is SO FUNNY" an internet user stated

Additionally, internet users speculated that Queen Bey is aware of what goes on social media, while some dubbed her performance move as "iconic:"

"She just knew the internet needed a new meme for the 2025" an X user tweeted

"Beyoncé with the 'SHE AIN'T NO DIVA' shade again? Iconic!" a netizen commented

Complete setlist of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour's first show, singer's message to her fans, and more details explored

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter on March 29, 2024, as a concept album, which is the second of the trilogy of albums following 2022's Renaissance. In addition to the visuals, there were several memorable moments during Queen Bey's first show of the Cowboy Carter tour, one of them being her message to the audience.

Before performing the cover of the Beatles' song Blackbird, the singer said:

"Oh Beyhive, it feels so good to be on this stage. I want to thank all of those who came before me that allowed me to be on this stage today. I want to thank you to my fans for allowing me to make this album. Thank you giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself."

As Beyoncé delivered her message to her fans, photos of Black country pioneers like Linda Martell were displayed on the screen. The first show of the singer's tour comprised a setlist featuring 36 songs, which included:

American Requiem

Blackbird

Freedom

Ya Ya

Oh Louisiana interlude

America Has a Problem

Spaghettii

Formation

My House

Diva

Alliigator Tears

Just For Fun

Protector

Flamenco

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven

A Combination of of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (Snippet)

Cuff It

Tyrant

Thique

Levii’s Jeans

Daughter

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Texas Hold ‘Em

Crazy in Love

Heated

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Amen

Additionally, another moment from the first show of the Cowboy Carter tour that has gone viral is Queen Bey bringing out her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on stage. The singer's 13-year-old, Blue Ivy, left everyone in awe of her performing skills as she danced to America Has a Problem.

Then, 7-year-old Rumi entered the stage with her mother during Protector, and Beyoncé ended the song alongside both her daughters as a visual assortment of the singer and her children appeared on the screen.

The Cowboy Carter tour spans 32 stadium shows across 9 cities in the U.S. and Europe. The tour is set to end on July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas.

