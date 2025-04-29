"So gangster and unserious at the same time" — Internet reacts to Beyoncé flying on a car through the stadium at the COWBOY CARTER Tour

Beyoncé opened her "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" at the SoFi Stadium on April 28, 2025, where she flew over the crowd on a red car while performing 16 Carriages. The song, a part of her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, was the penultimate track on her set list.

Ad

16 Carriages was released as the co-lead single along with Texas Hold 'Em. The country ballad was released during the 2024 Super Bowl. It debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs list following its release.

A video of Beyoncé performing 16 Carriages during her Los Angeles opening show has gone viral on X. In the clip, the singer can be seen sitting in a red convertible, while holding on to an American flag. As Beyoncé sings the song, the car is seen to be slowly flying over the crowd at SoFi Stadium. The singer, still seated in the car returns to the main stage after a lap around the venue.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was met with varied reactions from netizens and BeyHives on X, with one user writing:

"This is so gangster and unserious at the same time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans praised Beyoncé's performance during the ongoing tour, dubbing her "iconic."

"Only Beyoncé can make flying a car across a stadium feel normal," one person tweeted.

"Nobody is doing tour visuals like Beyoncé!" another fan added.

"Oh beyonce, you will forever be iconic," someone else commented.

"Now that's a dare devil performance... setting up some benchmark for Rihanna... Kudos Beyonce," another fan wrote.

Ad

However, others found the situation somewhat hilarious, with one person calling the flying car the "most Houston s**t."

"I don’t know how to explain it but this is literally the most Houston s**t I’ve ever seen, like you really from this s**t for real," one person posted.

"She has no song where she needs to do that," another person added.

Ad

"It’s ‘16 carriages’ but she’s in the car," someone else commented.

"So everyybodyyy flying this year for tour," one user said.

Blue Ivy and Rumi joined Beyoncé on stage

Beyoncé's tour was announced in February following her latest LP, Cowboy Carter. The album, dubbed Act 2, was touted as the sequel to her 2022 LP Renaissance (Act 1), thus making it the second of her previously announced trilogy project. Cowboy Carter was highly praised by fans and critics alike, as it took home Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

Ad

Tickets for Beyoncé's 32-stop stadium tour around the US and Europe went on sale in February amid speculations that the singer faced challenges to sell out shows. For the unversed, various platforms were still selling tickets at decreased prices for the Sofi Stadium show even hours before the scheduled start time.

On April 28, the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosted the opening show of "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour." Beyoncé kickstarted her setlist with Ameriican Requiem, followed by other songs from her latest album like Riiverdance, and Texas Hold 'Em.

Ad

The singer also welcomed her daughters, Rumi and Blue Ivy, on stage during her performance of Protector. This event also marked seven-year-old Rumi's onstage debut. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy, aged 13, joined her mother during America Has a Problem besides making a cameo during Texas Hold 'Em.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beyoncé closed her first show with Amen, which she performed in front of a Statue of Liberty replica. As her concert drew to a close, she addressed her aaudience saying,

"God bless you. Thank you. I love you."

In other news, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform for five days at the SoFi Stadium, with her next show slated for May 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More