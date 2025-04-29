From 'Texas Hold 'Em' to 'Spaghettii': Full setlist of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour explored

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour started on April 28, 2025, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer chose a setlist that featured 36 tracks, including some of her hits such as Crazy In Love, Cuff It, Texas Hold 'Em, and Formation.
The first track she performed during the 2 ¾-hour show was American Requiem, per USA Today. She reportedly ended her set with Amen. On the opening night on Monday, nineteen tracks out of the entire setlist were from her latest album Cowboy Carter.
The series of songs that the artist included in her setlist were:
- American Requiem
- Blackbiird
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- Freedom
- Ya Ya
- America Has a Problem
- Spaghettii
- Formation
- My House
- Diva
- Alliigator Tears
- Just For Fun
- Protector
- Flamenco
- Desert Eagle
- Riiverdance
- II Hands II Heaven
- Sweet Honey Buckiin’
- Jolene
- Daddy Lessons
- Bodyguard
- II Most Wanted
- Cuff It
- Tyrant
- Thique
- Levii’s Jeans
- Daughter
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Texas Hold ‘Em
- Crazy in Love
- Heated
- Before I Let Go
- 16 Carriages
- Amen
The same media outlet further reported that the 43-year-old singer's opening night performance also involved cameos from her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. The ongoing concert tour, dedicated to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, earned her a Grammy Award on February 2, 2025.
The first show of this tour was held in Inglewood. Now, the singer is all set to perform in other cities including Atlanta and Houston. Beyoncé's tour stops also include London and Saint-Denis. It will conclude on July 26, with the final show in Paradise.
Blue Ivy and Rumi joined Beyoncé onstage for America Has a Problem and Protector respectively
As mentioned earlier, Beyoncé was joined by her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, during the Cowboy Carter Tour. According to reports by USA Today, Blue went onstage when the singer was about to perform America Has a Problem.
Blue took the center of the stage, while the dancers stayed behind her. Meanwhile, 7-year-old Rumi joined her mother onstage when the latter was performing 2024 track Protector. After the act was over, fans witnessed a montage of the singer with her kids appear on the screen.
The outlet suggested that this wasn't the first time that Blue Ivy joined her mother during a tour. Back in 2023, she debuted as a backup dancer during the singer's Renaissance World Tour in Paris. She also danced alongside her mother at the Beyoncé 2024 NFL halftime show on December 25, 2024.
In related news, the ticket prices for Beyoncé's tour reduced drastically, as reported by The Express Tribune. This seemingly caused dissatisfaction amongst fans who had purchased the tickets when the prices were higher. According to the outlet, tickets which were once priced at $800 during pre-sales, were later being resold at $57.50.