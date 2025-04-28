"Her teeth look nasty" — Internet reacts to one-day countdown poster for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Global superstar Beyoncé set the internet ablaze once again after unveiling a one-day countdown poster for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour. On April 27, 2025, a promotional poster featuring American singer Bey, tied to her eighth studio album tour, was released on X. The poster announced that the tour would begin in one day, prompting an outpouring of reactions from netizens across social media platforms.

As a result, many users on X took to their accounts and reflected on the poster, with some suggesting that they did not like the grillz teeth addition —

"Her teeth look nasty," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X indicated that they are excited about Queen Bey's tour, claiming that this tour would be the best of all her tours and would possibly break all records —

"Y'all get ready, because this tour is likely to be her best," a user on X commented.

"she's giving brighter days vibes 😍," one more wrote on X.

"Yass queen, slay the country-western fantasy!" a third commented.

However, some users on X suggested that they thought the poster was "fake" and was possibly made to mock the singer. While some indicated that they did not like the poster —

"I thought this poster was a fake from a hater to bully Beyoncé 😂," a user on X commented.

"I’m 50years old but I love a grill…if I was rich guaranteed I’d have some diamonds in my mouth," another commented.

"Another gross demonic poster from Beyoncé herself … Who supports this 🤢?" a third commented.

As of now, the singer Beyoncé has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour poster dropped ahead of the tour:

Queen Bey (Image via Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, a poster from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour surfaced online. The poster, posted one day before the tour began, shows Bey in a powder blue latex-looking dress, hair tied in loose braids accessorized with blue bows, a matching eye look, and grillz teeth to complete her look.

Bey's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, was released on March 29, 2024, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, and has 27 tracks. The album has tributes and references to the genres of Southern music. According to Teen Vogue, the songs in the album are partly influenced by Western movies. Parkwood Entertainment wrote about Beyoncé’s inspiration for the songs and suggested that the singer took "inspirations" from films like Five Fingers For Marseilles, Urban Cowboy, and more. The statement reads as —

"Each song is its own version of a reimagined Western film. [Beyoncé] took inspiration from films like ‘Five Fingers For Marseilles,’ ‘Urban Cowboy,’ ‘The Hateful Eight,’ ‘Space Cowboys,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ often having the films playing on a screen during the recording process," Parkwood Entertainment stated.

The songs include —

Ameriican Requiem

Blackbiird

Tiera Kennedy

Reyna Roberts

16 Carriages

Protector

My Rose

Smoke Hour

Texas Hold 'Em

Bodyguard

Dolly P, Jolene

Daughter

Spaghetti

Alligator Tears

Smoke Hour II

Just For Fun

Most Wanted

Levii's jeans

Flamenco

The Linda Martell Show

Ya Ya

Oh Louisiana

Desert Eagle

Riverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Tyrant

Sweet Honey Buckin'

Amen.

Bey will start her highly anticipated tour on Monday, April 28, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She will finish her tour in the United States on July 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

