The swimming events of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will be held at the SoFi Stadium, the home of the city's NFL teams The Rams and The Chargers. The announcement drew the attention of fans who couldn't wait to watch the transformation of SoFi into the largest venue the swimming world would ever see.

The 2024 US Olympic Trials were underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of NFL team Indianapolis Colts NFL. The stadium turned into an indoor swimming pool after the installation of two 50m pools and one 25m pool. Millions of gallons of water went into the first indoor swimming pool of this measure.

As per recent news, the SoFi stadium, known to host the NFL teams Rams and Chargers, will transform into an even bigger swimming pool for the 2028 LA Olympics. Fans couldn't contain their excitement for the most spectacular swimming pool, which will seat 38,000 spectators, double the number typically accommodated in the Olympic swim meets.

Trending

A fan updated the news on X after the LA28 Organizing committee announced on Friday.

"Swimming at the 2028 LA Olympics will take place in SoFi Stadium. An absolutely INSANE venue for a swim meet."

Expand Tweet

In response, one fan wished to take up a job at the 2028 LA Olympic swimming venue, when the idea of collecting towels as a lifeguard popped up.

"Are you for real???? I have to figure out how to get a job at the swim venue. Lifeguard. I’ll collect towels."

Expand Tweet

Since the Lucas Oil Stadium was just transformed in ten weeks for the Trials, a fan was inquisitive to know how that was possible.

"Sooooooooo curious how they get the stadium in season ready mode in only a couple weeks."

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed the SoFi is a good venue to host the swimmers at the 2028 LA Olympics.

"This is going to be insane SoFi is suuuuuch a good venue."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Y’all better start your fundraising now, teams," one fan wrote.

"man sofi stadium is pretty incredible," a fan commented.

"PATIENTLY WAITING FOR 2028," tweeted a fan.

The 2028 LA Olympics Chairperson talks about the suitability of updating a venue rather than constructing a new

Los Angeles has stepped back from building permanent venues, and the most important reason behind it is to maintain a balanced budget. Speaking on this, the LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said:

"LA28’s updated venue plan will provide the ideal Hollywood stage for the world’s top athletes, and choosing from spectacular existing venues, wherever they are, rather than building new permanent or temporary stadiums, achieves more than $150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget."

Los Angeles previously hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Games.