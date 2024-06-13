The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024 will get underway on June 15 inside the NFL team Indianapolis Colts’ home, Lucas Oil stadium. It's a built-for-purpose with a swimming pool installed in the center of the stadium and is expected to allow more fans than ever to witness the American swimmers battle out for a place on the USA Team for the Paris Olympics.

The USA is a dominant force in swimming, boasting a number of reigning Olympic Champions on its roster. While seven-time Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will be the highlight of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024, they will face tough competition inside the pool with several rising stars vying for a first Olympic appearance.

The qualification criteria are simple at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024. A swimmer will need to finish in the top 2 to make it to the 26-member Team USA for the Paris Olympics 2024, provided they have attained the qualifying standards.

Swimmers to watch out for at U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024

#1 Katie Ledecky

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2

Katie Ledecky will compete in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events, the last two of which she holds the world record for. The seven-time Olympic champion holds the top time in every event going into the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024 after impressive performances in the TYR Pro Swim Series.

As she has been for the last two Olympic Games, the 27-year-old is the favorite to secure the qualification in all four events as well as the relay events.

#2 Caeleb Dressel

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3

While Caeleb Dressel won't enter as the hot favorite in the 100m free, 50m free, and 100m free because of his relatively tumultuous time over the last couple of years, it must be noted he is the reigning champion over all the three events.

Dressel took home five gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and showed good performance in 2024 at the TYR Pro Swim Series. He will face serious threats in Dare Rose (100m butterfly) and Jack Alexy (50m free), so it will be interesting to see how he fares at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024.

#3 Kate Douglass

Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 14: Swimming

Kate Douglas competed in her first Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and secured a bronze medal in 2:09.04. Following the Olympics, the 22-year-old has emerged as a dominant force in medley, freestyle, and butterfly events.

Douglas has won 11 gold medals at the World Championships since 2021. She is top-ranked in the 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley this year, and will be a hot favorite to secure the qualification for Paris Olympics 2024 in the mentioned events.

#4 Ryan Murphy

Toyota US Open - Day 3

A four-time Olympic champion, Ryan Murphy will be looking to make it to his third straight Olympic Games at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024.

He recently set the American record in the 100m backstroke and also holds the best qualifying time in the 200m backstroke. He is also expected to swim the 100m butterfly but won't be a favorite in the event.