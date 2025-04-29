"Love how she includes her daughter" — Internet reacts to Blue Ivy dancing to “America has a problem” at Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour in LA

Beyoncé kicked off her tenth concert tour, the Cowboy Carter tour, at the SoFi Stadium in LA on April 28, 2025. While the singer is known for her grand performances and setlist, her show in LA became even more special because of the presence of her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who performed on America Has a Problem. Queen Bey was also joined by her 7-year-old daughter Rumi during Protector.
Twinning with her mother's theme of ensemble during the performance, Blue Ivy took the stage as Beyoncé and the other dancers performed behind her. Videos of the 13-year-old's performance have since gone viral on the internet, with netizens taking to X to express their views.
Commenting on how Queen Bey makes Blue Ivy a part of her concerts, given her daughter joined her on stage during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour as well, an X user tweeted:
"Love how she includes her daughter 💫"
"Blue Ivy stay stealing the show! Star power runs in the family." an X user commented
"Blue Ivy shines, electrifying LA crowd." another X user mentioned
"HER MOTHERS DAUGHTER" an internet user complimented Queen Bey and her first born
"She dances just like old school Solange …oh them genes are talented" another internet user stated, comparing Blue Ivy to Beyoncé's sister
On the other hand, some internet users viewed Queen Bey's effort to include Blue Ivy in her performances as a negative thing:
"this reminds me of the old age when people breed children just so they could have employees to take care of the crops" an X user tweeted
"The fact that she’s 13 years old 🙃 Nepo at its scariest expression." a netizen remarked
"The way they are pushing this child to the stages and down our throats is just sad! If she wants to be a musician give her a proper chance and let her do it on her own instead of getting on the same stage as her mom on her tours. This is not it" another netizen expressed
Beyoncé expresses pride in Blue Ivy voicing a character in Disney's Mufasa
In addition to joining her mother on stage, Blue Ivy also joined Beyoncé to voice the character of Kiara in Mufasa, the live-action prequel to The Lion King in 2024. While the mother reprised her role as lioness Nala, her firstborn made her dubbing debut as the voice of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the movie.
During an interview with Harper's Bazaar dated December 2024, the Single Ladies singer expressed pride in her eldest child's achievement and said:
“Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character ... It was really hard to focus and do my job after that. I was like, ‘Wait, hold up guys. Y’all gotta give me a second. I have to digest that.’ I’m so proud of her.”
Commenting on her experience of voicing a character in a Disney movie, Blue Ivy told the publication that she was happy for girls who looked like her around the world. She expressed joy in those girls being able to watch the movie and hear themselves through her. Throughout the interview, Beyoncé couldn't stop gushing over her eldest daughter's performance, adding that she couldn't believe how natural she was. The singer went on to tell Blue Ivy that it was difficult to believe how big and grown-up she had become, emphasizing "Nobody’s prouder than mommy.”
Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy Carter with husband Jay-Z on January 7, 2012. The singer also gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in 2017.