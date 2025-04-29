"Love how she includes her daughter" — Internet reacts to Blue Ivy dancing to “America has a problem” at Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour in LA

Beyoncé kicked off her tenth concert tour, the Cowboy Carter tour, at the SoFi Stadium in LA on April 28, 2025. While the singer is known for her grand performances and setlist, her show in LA became even more special because of the presence of her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who performed on America Has a Problem. Queen Bey was also joined by her 7-year-old daughter Rumi during Protector.

Ad

Twinning with her mother's theme of ensemble during the performance, Blue Ivy took the stage as Beyoncé and the other dancers performed behind her. Videos of the 13-year-old's performance have since gone viral on the internet, with netizens taking to X to express their views.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Commenting on how Queen Bey makes Blue Ivy a part of her concerts, given her daughter joined her on stage during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour as well, an X user tweeted:

"Love how she includes her daughter 💫"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Blue Ivy stay stealing the show! Star power runs in the family." an X user commented

"Blue Ivy shines, electrifying LA crowd." another X user mentioned

"HER MOTHERS DAUGHTER" an internet user complimented Queen Bey and her first born

"She dances just like old school Solange …oh them genes are talented" another internet user stated, comparing Blue Ivy to Beyoncé's sister

Ad

On the other hand, some internet users viewed Queen Bey's effort to include Blue Ivy in her performances as a negative thing:

"this reminds me of the old age when people breed children just so they could have employees to take care of the crops" an X user tweeted

"The fact that she’s 13 years old 🙃 Nepo at its scariest expression." a netizen remarked

Ad

"The way they are pushing this child to the stages and down our throats is just sad! If she wants to be a musician give her a proper chance and let her do it on her own instead of getting on the same stage as her mom on her tours. This is not it" another netizen expressed

Ad

Beyoncé expresses pride in Blue Ivy voicing a character in Disney's Mufasa

In addition to joining her mother on stage, Blue Ivy also joined Beyoncé to voice the character of Kiara in Mufasa, the live-action prequel to The Lion King in 2024. While the mother reprised her role as lioness Nala, her firstborn made her dubbing debut as the voice of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the movie.

Ad

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar dated December 2024, the Single Ladies singer expressed pride in her eldest child's achievement and said:

“Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character ... It was really hard to focus and do my job after that. I was like, ‘Wait, hold up guys. Y’all gotta give me a second. I have to digest that.’ I’m so proud of her.”

Ad

Commenting on her experience of voicing a character in a Disney movie, Blue Ivy told the publication that she was happy for girls who looked like her around the world. She expressed joy in those girls being able to watch the movie and hear themselves through her. Throughout the interview, Beyoncé couldn't stop gushing over her eldest daughter's performance, adding that she couldn't believe how natural she was. The singer went on to tell Blue Ivy that it was difficult to believe how big and grown-up she had become, emphasizing "Nobody’s prouder than mommy.”

Ad

Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy Carter with husband Jay-Z on January 7, 2012. The singer also gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More