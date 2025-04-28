"Looks like a WWE arena" — Fans react as Beyonce shares new teaser of her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour stage

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Beyonce shared a 16-second teaser of the tour stage of her upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. The clip featured a monochromatic drone shot of the SoFi Stadium, which is slated to host the first concert of the tour on April 28.
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Queen Bey's tenth concert tour in support of her eighth studio album of the same name. Released on March 29, 2024, the album features artists like Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, and Tanner Adell.
Cowboy Carter was honored with several awards and nominations, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Album, and Album of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. It also became the third-most-nominated album in Grammy history with eleven nods.
Fans on social media were quick to pen their opinions after Beyonce shared the clip of the SoFi Stadium on X. Among them, X user @foopser claimed that the venue looked like a WWE stage.
"Looks like a WWE arena. Luck Beyonce," claimed the user.
"We are ready for this banger," wrote a fan.
"That stage design already looks iconic—can’t wait to see the full vision come to life!" commented another fan.
"Beyoncé never misses when it comes to staging! 🔥 The ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour already looks like it’s gonna be next level — can’t wait to see it all come to life," added a user.
However, many netizens claimed that the songstress was finding it hard to sell tickets for her upcoming tour.
"Can you believe tickets for your flop Cowboy Carter tour have reached the same price as a McDonald's meal," commented a netizen.
"The way the stadium will be barely half sold out," said an X user.
"Beyoncé really dropped a stage preview but forgot to sell out the show first," added another user.
Some other comments on X are as follows:
"Here we go again. Another flashy tour with a bunch of hype. Does she even need to keep topping herself like this?" commented an X user.
"Hype it up, gurl. Do it. So you can somehow sell half of your tickets," said another user on X.
Schedules, ticket sales, streaming avenues, and everything to know about Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour will kick off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 7 p.m. PT. It will be Queen Bey's first of 32 shows, which will span across Europe and the United States. The nine-city tour will finally conclude at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 26.
Here is the full schedule for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, along with the venues:
- Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium: April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, May 9
- Chicago, Soldier Field: May 15, May 17, May 18
- New Jersey, MetLife Stadium: May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, May 29
- London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: June 5, June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14, June 16
- Paris, Stade de France: June 19, June 21, June 22
- Houston, NRG Stadium: June 28, June 29
- Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium: July 10, July 11, July 13, July 14
- Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium: July 4, July 7
- Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium: July 25, July 26
The tickets for the tour first went on sale in February, with prices depending on a multitude of factors. Fans can still buy them from the official websites of Ticketmaster and Beyonce, as well as from several places reselling them.
Fans who will not be able to watch her live have the opportunity to stream Beyonce's first show of the Cowboy Carter Tour thanks to several fans who will livestream the show. According to X account @BeyyGlobal, the handles that will stream the first show live on Instagram include @samuelmgoh, @therealtaylan, @kingBeyHive, @calebbigler, @miketaviousk, @treload, @themegamega, @hola_nigel, @deeeraneemedia, @jonnfueggo, @0.1christopher, @mister_mom_, @SashaThickerFish, and @Houston.Beyhive.
On TikTok, the accounts streaming the show are @itsmartiinbitch, @yonce081, @monevmakinmeka1, @oddzeke, @0.1christopher.
