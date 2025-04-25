Which songs did Katy Perry perform at the North American 'Lifetimes' tour? Complete setlist explored

Katy Perry celebrated her comeback this week with the official launch of her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City. Thousands of fans witnessed a nostalgic yet futuristic performance at Arena Ciudad de México when the singer combined her theatrical shows with her chart-topping hits.

This tour will be Perry's first worldwide concert series following the completion of her Witness Tour in 2018. For this tour, she brings tracks from her seventh studio album 143, in addition to popular hits from her vast catalog such as I Kissed A Girl, and Roar.

Katy Perry showcased a lifetime's journey through six acts

Throughout the show, Katy Perry presented six narrative-filled acts that highlighted specific songs, showcasing the different periods in his career.

Mexico City witnessed the following songs performed at the concert:

Act 1: ARTIFICIAL

ARTIFICIAL (live debut)

Chained To The Rhythm (extended intro; Hot Chip Remix outro)

Teary Eyes (extended intro/outro)

Dark Horse (extended intro; with elements of ARTIFICIAL)

Act 2: WOMAN'S WORLD

WOMAN'S WORLD (extended intro; shortened)

California Gurls (shortened)

Teenage Dream

Hot N Cold/ Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) (extended intro)

I Kissed A Girl (extended outro)

Act 3: NIRVANA

NIRVANA

CRUSH (with elements of Crush by Jennifer Paige)

I'M HIS, HE'S MINE (shortened)

Wide Awake (extended intro)

Act 3.5: 'Choose Your Own Adventure'

Not Like the Movies (first time since 2012)

The One That Got Away (fan request)

ALL THE LOVE (live debut; acoustic)

Act 4: MAINFRAME

E.T. (extended intro/outro)

Part Of Me (extended intro/outro)

Rise (extended intro)

Act 5: ENDGAME

Roar

Daisies (Oliver Heldens remix)

ENCORE

LIFETIMES (dance break; extended outro)

Firework (with elements of WONDER)

As enlisted above, her concert performance included a 'Choose Your Own Adventure' show segment that let fans choose music from her different eras through the Linktree-hosted QR code displayed on screens.

About Katy Perry

The American singing artist Katy Perry was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson on October 25, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California. At 16 years old, she published her first album in 2001, called Katy Hudson, which established her position in the music industry.

Pursuing her dream of becoming a secular musician, she made a stage name change to Katy Perry before moving to Los Angeles at age 17. One of the Boys served as Perry's career-defining album when its 2008 release included popular songs such as I Kissed a Girl and Hot n Cold.

The 2010 album Teenage Dream made Katy Perry a global pop icon by generating five U.S. number-one singles through songs like California Gurls, Firework, and E.T.

Perry maintains a position among the top-tier music artists who have achieved more than 143 million album sales worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Lifetimes Tour will make its way to the United States in May, leading into Australian concerts in June.

The tour will again return to the United States in July and August, and will conclude in South America in September and Europe in October and November.

