"Sh*t" getting real out there" — 50 Cent reacts to Beyoncé reportedly struggling to sell Cowboy Carter tour tickets

50 Cent recently voiced his thoughts on Beyoncé reportedly struggling to sell out her ongoing tour. This came as the singer kicked off her global "Cowboy Carter" stadium tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28.

Ad

According to The Independent, over 3,200 tickets were available for sale ahead of the Monday night show at SoFi Stadium, with ticket prices dropping as low as $57.50.

On April 29, the rapper took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the TMZ headline, "Beyoncé Tour Kicking Off in L.A., but Sales Stall With Thousands of Tickets Still Available." He also captioned the post:

"S**t getting real out here, hey the tickets ain't selling?"

Ad

Trending

50 Cent's post about Beyoncé's tour tickets (Image via @AkademiksTV/X)

Beyoncé's tour tickets went on sale in February

In February 2025, Beyoncé announced her "Cowboy Carter Tour" in support of her 2024 album of the same name, for which she earned her first Album of the Year win at the Grammys this year. Tour tickets went on sale that same month.

Ad

However, as the tour approached, several observant fans noticed that some shows on the East and West Coasts were not sold out. Furthermore, platforms like Ticketmaster were offering tickets at significantly low prices.

According to an April 17 report by The Independent, over 3,200 tickets remained on sale for the opening show at SoFi Stadium. More than 3,800 tickets were also on sale for the May 7 and 9 shows at the same venue.

The April 17 report also claimed that over 5,800 tickets for the July 14 show at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium remained available for purchase. On the East Coast, more than 500 tickets were unsold for the May 29 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ad

Ticket prices had significantly dropped from their initial rates when the tickets first went on sale in February. Tickets in SoFi's highest section were priced at $85.20, while Ticketmaster sold lower-level seats for $1,000.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In March, tour promoter Live Nation dispelled rumors that Beyoncé was struggling to sell out her "Cowboy Carter Tour" shows, claiming the global stadium tour had sold over 94% of its tickets. In a March 17 report, Billboard projected "final earnings of $294 million from 1.1-1.2 million tickets" for Beyoncé's tour, adding that the tour is expected to exceed $325 million.

The "Cowboy Carter Tour" features five shows at SoFi Stadium. The next show is on May 1, and the final show will take place on May 9. After that, the tour will move to Chicago for three shows, followed by five shows at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Subsequently, the singer will kick off the UK and Europe leg of the tour, with six shows in London and three in France between June 5 and 22. She will return to the US for the final leg, with the tour concluding at Nevada's Allegiant Stadium on July 26.

Ad

Beyoncé kicked off her "Cowboy Carter Tour" at the SoFi Stadium with Ameriican Requiem. According to Variety, the setlist also included other tracks from Cowboy Carter like Blackbiird, Just For Fun, Texas Hold 'Em, and 16 Carriages, alongside some of her classic hits like Formation and Diva.

The singer also brought her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on stage to join her for America Has a Problem and Protector.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More