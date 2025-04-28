Wack 100 claims Jay-Z is allegedly considering selling part of Kanye West’s catalogue, and Kendrick Lamar is considering buying it

On April 26, 2025, Wack 100 made a claim about Kanye West's catalogue during a members-only stream on the No Jumper YouTube channel with Adam 22. In a snippet of the stream posted on X by @AkademiksTV, Wack 100 says:

Ad

"I believe also, the fact that he may have gotten wind that Jay-Z is considering selling Kendrick part of his old catalogue, might've pissed him off."

It is speculated that the person in question, who has gotten wind of Jay-Z reportedly selling the old catalogue, is Kanye West. Further, Adam 22 questioned if Wack 100 was talking about Jay-Z selling his catalogue. Clarifying the same, Wack mentioned:

Ad

Trending

"Part of Kanye's, you know Jay-Z owns some of it...But I mean that's not on Kendrick. Is that Kendrick's fault that somebody offering? But I think now Kendrick just might take Jay-Z up on that deal bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there is no prominent record of Jay-Z owning Kanye's catalogue, during his interview with DJ Akademiks in March 2025, Ye implied that the Roc Nation owner was profiting off his music. Commenting on his now-deleted tweet making a negative remark about the mental condition of Jay-Z's twins, Kanye told Akademiks:

"Everything is like, ‘But you offended Jay-Z.’ Fu*k him. Put it like this — let’s take it to money — how much money you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject.”

Ad

Ye's remark gave rise to implications about the Roc Nation founder owning a chunk of his music catalog, a speculation that neither rapers have confirmed or denied.

Kanye West expressed discontent with Jay-Z's verse on the 2021 album Donda

Jay-Z and Kanye West's collaboration on the 2021 album Donda marked a first between the rappers after the 2011 album Watch the Throne. However, years after the album's release, Kanye took to X on April 20, 2025, to express discontent over Jay-Z's verse on Jail wherein he raps:

Ad

“Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road/ Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’/ Not me with all of these sins, castin’ stones/ This might be the return of The Throne.”

Questioning why Hov had to use a phrase suggesting 'no red hat', Ye mentioned in his now deleted tweet:

Ad

"That sh*t tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against 'the program.' Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?"

Ad

Ad

Kanye West's red hat reference indicates him being a Trump supporter and sporting the red colored hat to support the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda.

While Kanye expressed discontent over Jay-Z's choice of words in Jail, the rapper also apologized to Hov for making offensive remarks about his children. In a now-deleted tweet in March 2025, Ye mentioned that he loves Jay-Z, but he has always felt like the black sheep.

Ad

Ad

Jotting down the times Jay-Z let him down, Kanye wrote:

"HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING, HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T, TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA. I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS."

Ad

Kanye West added that Beyoncé and Jay-Z could have used their cultural influence to help Ye in his situation against the Kardashians. Ye ended the tweet with a "f*ck both of them" toward Jay-Z and his wife, expressing that he was hurt over them not siding with him.

In other news, Kanye West has involved himself in yet another controversy after being banned from Twitch within just 7 minutes of making his streaming debut on April 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More