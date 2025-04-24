Kanye West claims Jay Z abandoned everyone on either coasts of hip-hop when he signed his deal with the NFL

Kanye West is back in the headlines after sharing a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. In the tweet, Ye had touched on several topics, including some related to Kendrick Lamar, and some to Jay-Z. The tweet received massive reactions with more than 650K views as well as over 4K likes.

Ad

The tweet was further shared by DJ Akademiks on his X account. The tweet began with Ye pointing out that Top Dawg CEO Anthony Tiffith and Adolf Hitler had the same birthday, that is April 20. He then went about calling this coincidence "fire." The tweet read:

"I just saw Top Dawg had the same birthday as Hitler. Man that's sooo fire. Man Top Dawg has always been such a good dude great energy and it fell upon my heart to bring this up amidst all of my Kendrick slander."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then goes on to mention rapper Jay-Z in the lengthy tweet. Kanye West even ended up making some remarks about Jay-Z's 2019 deal with the NFL. Referring to the deal, Ye wrote in the tweet,

"Jay Z took the deal with them people and you know that he ain’t finna help us get no where but under they wings and on they fields."

Ad

Ye implied that his business dealings would not help the hip-hop community on either coast. Elsewhere in the tweet, Ye even expressed that he would have liked to have his birthday on the same day as Hitler's. The rapper even called himself the "King" and "the leader as ordained by God."

Kanye West had recently claimed that the 2021 track Jail increased tensions between him and Jay-Z

Kanye West has been in headlines for the past few months now, primarily because of his tweets. From sharing anti-semitic tweets to uploading problematic tweets with remarks about Jay-Z's children, Ye did it all. On Sunday, April 20, Ye uploaded a now-deleted post talking about his fallout with Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter.

Ad

Ad

As per Billboard, in the tweet, he claimed that his 2021 song Jail sparked tensions between him and Carter. For the unversed, Jail was one of the tracks included in Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda. In the tweet, Ye wrote:

"Why did Jay Z have to say 'no red hat' on Jail? That s*** tore me to my soul. We fought about it, and he told me to either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against 'the program.'"

Ad

According to Ye, Carter asked him to remove the mention of the red Make America Great Again hat, which implied his support for Donald Trump. Carter apparently gave another choice to Ye in case he did not wanna remove the MAGA hat reference, and that was to remove Carter's verse from the track.

Expand Tweet

Kanye West recently shared a tweet in which he hinted at an incestuous relationship with a cousin. In the post, he further implied that the cousin was in prison for killing a pregnant lady. Along with the tweet, he shared a clip of a track titled Cousins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More