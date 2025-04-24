"Homie thinks this is going to be a banger song" — Internet reacts to Dave Blunts singing along to Kanye West's ‘Cousins’ song

On April 21, rapper Kanye West released a song titled Cousins on social media. He claimed that the track was about an apparent incestuous relationship with a cousin. Meanwhile, a day later, a clip of Dave Blunts' grooving to the track went viral. The rapper was in the midst of a live session when he decided to vibe to Kanye's Cousins.

Ad

The viral clip was circulated several times on X, formerly known as Twitter. One such repost was done by the account handle @DramaAlert. The post amassed more than a million views and over 4,500 likes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many netizens went about reacting to Dave singing the song, which was based on an alleged incestuous relationship of Kanye West. A user (@DarkSalxm) wrote on X:

"Homie thinks this is going to be a banger song."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many speculated that the song was actually written by Dave and only sung by Ye. A user wondered:

"So ye told him the story and basically Dave wrote the song?"

"It's an old dave blunts song that's remixed with Kanye basically," added a tweet.

"This sh*t so retarted no wonder this countrys' iq points have been dropping," wrote a user.

Ad

A lot of other responses have flooded the social media platform. Many speculated that the lyrics were actually Blunts' story and not Ye's. A user commented:

"Explain why it sounds so much like Dave was he involved or it's just influenced."

"Dave is the most vulnerable artist since Juice WRLD. Past the jokes, he's actually spilling his life. There's a whole lore behind every album," wrote another netizen.

Ad

Kanye West claimed that his cousin was in jail for apparently killing a woman

Kanye West made some severe allegations in the tweet, where he also dropped the track Cousins. Ye first wrote that the cousin had murdered a pregnant woman after the rapper told him that they wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together." He further added:

Ad

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw."

This was not the first time that the rapper referenced to this particular cousin. Back in August 2018, as reported by Marca, Kanye West told Jimmy Kimmel about a cousin who was in prison for murder. West reportedly then said:

Ad

"My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In April 2020, Kim Kardashian spoke to Marc M. Howard, president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice organization. During the conversation, Kim also opened up about this cousin of her former husband. Kim said:

"Kanye's aunt, my husband's aunt, his cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17."

In separate news, Kanye West is all set to drop his apparently upcoming album, Cuck. Cousins is reportedly a part of this album, which would also witness a collaboration with Dave Blunts. The release date of Cuck is yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More