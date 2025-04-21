"He'll be getting used forever" — Internet reacts to Dave Blunts posting a photo of his late-night date

American rapper Dave Blunts took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of a woman with a caption suggesting that he was on a date with her. According to the Instagram story, Dave wrote in the caption that it was a late-night date. The caption on the same read:

"It's 2 am. She wanted to go on a date so I took her on a date."

In a follow-up story, Dave shared a clip with the unidentified woman. The woman seemed to have dozed off, leaning on the 23-year-old rapper.

The video garnered massive responses on social media. While the photo and video were posted on Instagram stories, they were later circulated on other platforms like X.

One such post was made by the official X account of @nojumper, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The post amassed more than 61K views as well as over 300 likes. A user (@RealPrettyJeem) tweeted:

"He’ll be getting used forever."

Another user stated:

"Bro had one uniform like a cartoon character."

"Wanted to go out on a date at 2am? I detect a plot 🤔," added a tweet.

"Feel bad 4 the homie he will find sum1 real 1 day," wrote another one.

Many other users shared their responses on the social media platform. A user commented:

"Good for him fr but what places are still open at 2am??"

"She getting free food and dipping out," claimed another one.

"That's a real date, totally not a paid event for pictures," read a tweet.

Dave Blunts had previously shared a photo with an unidentified woman

While it was speculated that Dave Blunts was possibly seeing the woman, after netizens saw the photo and clip on Dave's social media, nothing was particularly confirmed by the rapper as of now. This, however, was not the first time that Blunts was seen with a woman.

Last year in December, a photo of him and another woman went viral. The mysterious woman sparked dating rumors. The rapper reportedly shared the photo in November, shortly before the JUICE WRLD DAY show in Chicago.

According to The Express Tribune, many assumed that the woman was his girlfriend.

The rapper, however, had not revealed or confirmed anything about his personal life at the time. When the photo went viral last year, many netizens recalled a post on Instagram that Dave Blunts reportedly shared. The caption under the post read:

"I’m ready to move on! So I decided to get back in the field and start dating again. I'm going on a date tonight."

Expand Tweet

According to The Times Now News, it is unclear if the date he was talking about in October was somehow related to the woman in the viral photo he uploaded last year.

It could be concluded in the end that in both situations, Dave Blunts had avoided making any clear comments explaining his personal life. Over time, fans had expressed concerns for Blunts and had urged him to lose more weight and be fit.

