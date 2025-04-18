  • home icon
  • DJ Akademiks compares Sauce Gardner to Stefon Diggs after he is rumored to be dating Ice Spice 

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:42 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image via Getty)

In a recent livestream dated April 18, DJ Akademiks discussed the rumored romance between American football cornerback Sauce Gardner and rapper Ice Spice. While talking about Sauce, Akademiks mentioned Stefon Diggs, who is now rumored to have a romantic relationship with Cardi B. Akademiks then drew a comparison between Diggs and Sauce.

According to DJ Akademiks, both of them have found themselves in the middle of rumors of dating women who were once with rappers and producers. For context, Cardi B was married to Offset, until she filed for divorce last year. Meanwhile, Ice was rumored to be dating RiotUSA, who is a record producer and songwriter.

During the livestream, Akademiks could be heard saying:

"For y'all rappers, man, just you know, tonight... I could rest easy. Stefon Diggs nor Sauce Gardner will be trying to f*ck your b*tch... And I'm not gonna lie, over the last 48 hours after hearing the amount of rappers' women that these football players are f*cking, I'm like, I will never listen to you rapper n*ggas the same no more."
He added:

"I've never seen rappers at this type of stage... Rap will never be the same no more. I can't do this sh*t."
In the end, DJ Akademiks addressed RiotUSA and asked him how he let go of Ice Spice to Sauce Gardner. Akademiks even called Spice "Sauce's girl."

While rumors about Spice's dating life had been flooding the internet, neither she nor Sauce had confirmed the same. Sauce, however, had posted a carousel post of himself on Instagram, along with a few photos which included the Barbie World rapper.

Ice Spice had further been rumored to have dated quite a few people including Central Cee. The rapper, however, did not confirm anything and instead told Rolling Stone in July 2025 that she had been single.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner found themselves in an awkward kiss cam situation

While rumors about Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner dating had been flying all around, the speculations got fuelled after the duo was seen together at Adin Ross' Brand Kick boxing event on April 11. While they were sitting together, an awkward moment happened when they appeared on the kiss cam.

Both of them appeared to be trying to ignore each other. The rapper even looked around and laughed, while the athlete seemed awkward as well. Dana White, who was a part of the panel even ended up commenting on the apparent awkwardness between Ice and Sauce.

"They're acting like they don't even f*cking know each other. Like they're f*cking devastated that the kiss cam was on," he said.
Speculations about them dating began when they started getting spotted together at several venues and events. The two even attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together according to reports by The New York Post. As aforementioned, the Instagram photos posted by Sauce made the rumors more intense.

As for DJ Akademiks' comments about Ice Spice and addressing RiotUSA, no response has been received from either end.

About the author
Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

Know More

Edited by Arunava Dutta
