"Money can buy anything" — Internet reacts to Celina Powell giving DJ Akademiks a foot massage

The internet is ablaze once again, this time over a viral clip featuring social media personality Celina Powell giving a foot massage to podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks.

Ad

On April 6, 2025, @nojumper posted a short clip on the X (formerly Twitter) platform showing the Instagram model and internet personality Celina Powell giving a foot massage to the Jamaican-American podcaster, which went viral.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the clip, with many sparking a wave of memes and think pieces suggesting that a wealthy person can have access to the world's facilities —

"Money can buy anything," one commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition, some users on X responded humorously, indicating that DJ sits on his chair for hours for the podcast. Therefore, it's not his feet that get hurt —

"He sits in a podcast chair all day getting DoorDash, his feet don't hurt. 🤣," a user commented.

"If this not what money is for I don't want it," another wrote on X.

"When they both like over 40, they gonna get married watch Smfh 🤦🏾‍♂️," a third commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some users on X expressed disapproval, indicating that this might have been the least they all wanted to see on the internet. While some users alleged that Akademiks' feet "stinks" —

"i know his feet stink i thought this woman swear she was in love with her man and this and that and she giving this n*gga crusty feet a massage," a netizen on X commented.

Ad

"For some reason her rubbing this dudes foot is probably top tier nasty 🤮," a second user commented.

"Only thing I would want that b*tch to touch was my feet...maybe not even that," a third wrote on X.

As of now, neither DJ Akademiks nor Celina Powell has reflected on the reactions online.

DJ Akademiks and Celina Powell share an unexpected moment:

Ad

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, a video clip shared by @nojumper on X went viral. The clip shows DJ Akademiks and Celina Powell sharing an unexpected moment. In the 18-second clip, DJ can be seen wearing a black hoodie and matching jogger-fitted trousers, sitting on a chair in a lounge.

An Instagram model, Celina Powell, can be seen in a basic white crop top with blush pink shorts, sitting on a floor using a Nivea lotion to massage Akademiks' feet.

Ad

The two are engaged in conversation, though their dialogue is inaudible as the video overlaps with the track WTHELLY by American rapper Rob49. The lyrics can be heard as —

"What the hell? / What the hell? / What the helly? Huh, huh / What the hell? / What the hell? / What the helly? Huh / What the helly? / What the hellyanté? / What the helly on? / What the helly, Berry? / What the helly, Burton?" Rob49 rapped.

Ad

Ad

According to Capital Xtra, DJ Akademiks and Powell were once rumored to be dating in 2020. The podcaster gifted Celina Powell a 2020 G-Wagon, which she posted on her Instagram.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Powell suggested that her "man" gifted her the vehicle and tagged DJ Akademiks in the post.

"MY MAN SAID F*CK A BIRKIN & GOT ME 2020 G WAGON !!!!!!!! @iamakademiks baby wtff*f 🤯 thank you so SO much !!! 😩😩😩 I'm crying I love u !!!! 😩💗💗💗💗💗💗💗🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂💍💍💍," Powell wrote.

Ad

In response, DJ Akademiks wrote in the comments that she deserved it.

However, the two never publicly confirmed their relationship status. Also, after this vehicle post, the two never shared anything on the Internet about each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More