DJ Akademiks says DJ Khaled has been a "ghost" ever since Drake took his features off his album

DJ Akademiks recently claimed that DJ Khaled had become a "ghost" since Drake denied his involvement in the record producer's upcoming album, Aalam of God. Khaled announced that his 14th studio album, scheduled for release this year, would allegedly include two Drake features. However, the Canadian rapper refuted this claim in an Instagram comment at the time.

On April 3, 2025, Akademiks took to social media to claim that the record producer had been quiet in the aftermath of Drake denying his involvement in his impending album.

The media personality, an avid supporter of Drake, also claimed that the Canadian rapper has stopped giving out his "stimulus package." The term refers to Drake's featuring in other artists' songs to boost their mainstream popularity and numbers.

"That n***a DJ Khaled been ghost ever since Drake snatched his features off his album. My dawg stopped giving out Stimulus packages. Streets is done," Akademiks posted.

Akademiks' tweet about Dj Khaled and Drake (Image via @Akademiks/ X)

As of this article, there has been no news of a public beef between DJ Khaled and Drake. The two artists have often collaborated in the past, with Drake being featured in several of Khaled's albums. Some of their most popular collaborative songs include Popstar (2020), Staying Alive (2022), and No New Friends (2013).

DJ Khaled deleted his album announcement following Drake's denial

DJ Khaled first announced that his 14th studio album (at the time tentatively called Til Next Time) would include two features from Drake in August 2023. The record producer said during an Instagram Live session at the time:

"Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drake's in the can. Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drake's, two Champagne Papi's on my album. You know that right? The album's Til Next Time."

In 2025, the record producer revealed that the album, now named Aalam of God after his son, would be released sometime this year. On February 4, he released a 7-minute trailer starring Anthony Ramos and Mark Wahlberg to announce the upcoming album, reiterating that the project would include two Drake features.

The trailer depicted a heist with assailants, ordered by Wahlberg, chasing Khaled and Ramos to steal the album. During the trailer, Wahlberg asks his men:

“Did you get it [the album]? This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**king street?”

Following the announcement, fans were delighted at the prospect of a new Khaled and Drake collaboration. However, Drake, who had just begun his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia at the time, denied the features in an Instagram comment under Khaled's trailer post, writing:

"Must be @drakebell."

Following this, DJ Khaled deleted all social media posts about the trailer. However, he did not publicly comment on the issue. The situation encountered a new turn after pictures of a black coffin with the words "RIP Drake" and "RIP OVO" were reportedly found outside Khaled's Miami home weeks after this interaction.

On March 26, 2025, TMZ obtained and released a video reportedly showing two men delivering the coffin to DJ Khaled's home and placing it near the gate, seemingly performing a prayer over it before leaving. As of this article, it is unclear who arranged for the coffin to be placed outside Khaled's home. Neither Khaled nor Drake has commented on the coffin or their supposed feud.

As of this writing, DJ Khaled has not announced any updates regarding his upcoming project.

