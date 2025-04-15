"The fall off is sad" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour tickets being sold at 60% off in a reported Instagram ad

On Monday, April 14, @certifiedjared posted a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by the Gametime app, selling "last minute tickets" to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's upcoming Grand National Tour, reportedly offering up to 60% off on them.

The user also claimed in a comment that it was a sponsored Instagram ad. The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 291K views and 4K likes (at the time of writing this article). Netizens have been reacting to the alleged ad, with one of them commenting:

"The fall off is sad man"

Some netizens joked about Kendrick Lamar going broke as he was allegedly unable to sell out show tickets for his tour.

"Siri play 'Broke Boys'." - commented an X user.

"I’m still shocked how the botting isn’t being called out more than it is. Pretty sad behavior" - added another one.

"“Selling Fast” + “60% off” … you just gotta laugh" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the ad was by a reseller and that 91% of the tickets for the Grand National Tour were already sold.

"“Up to” is the reason yall get scammed during the holiday season" - wrote a fourth one.

"Gotta appease to his fanbase on govt assistance lol. Broke mfs" - replied a fifth user.

"Nahh all them hip hoppity cali niggas need to ride for they nigga and buy these tickets!!" - added a sixth one.

"Y'all slow. that's a reseller, meaning they bought the tix already which added to the 91% sold" - commented a seventh netizen.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA kick off their headlining tour this Saturday

The viral tweet about the reportedly cheap tickets for Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour selling cheap comes as the tour is just days away from its opening in Minneapolis this Saturday, April 19.

The North American leg of the tour will conclude on June 18, after completing 23 shows - with 21 of them taking place within the US and the remaining 2 in Toronto, Canada.

After a few weeks of break in between, SZA and the Squabble Up rapper will begin the European leg of their tour (where the remaining 16 shows will take place) on July 2, in Cologne, Germany.

From Germany, they'll travel to Scotland, followed by England, the Netherlands, France, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The last show of the tour will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9.

The co-headlining tour will support the artists' albums from 2024 - Kendrick Lamar's GNX and SZA's LANA.

Two weeks ago, DJ Mustard - the producer behind Lamar's Not Like Us - announced that he would join the artists on the tour as an opening act.

With the Grand National Tour just days away, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's collaborative track from GNX, Luther, entered its seventh consecutive week as the top track on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Kendrick dropped the music video of Luther last Friday, April 11, which has since received more than 9.8 million views and 842K likes.

