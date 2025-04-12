"1.6M views in 5 hours, that's crazy" — DJ Akademiks praises Kendrick Lamar's "release strategy" after he drops 'Luther' music video

Podcaster DJ Akademiks recently reacted to rapper Kendrick Lamar dropping the music video for Luther. During a livestream on YouTube on April 12, while watching the music video and praising Lamar’s recent release, DJ Akademiks said:

Ad

“I'm so like torn on Kendrick's numbers.. because I think at this point, we kind of know Kendrick be botting.. But like we also can't ignore the fact that this n***a got a huge audience.. Because he dropped so infrequently and because of his release strategy, which I think is amazing, and I think the marketing is amazing."

Ad

Trending

In the same video, which was later uploaded on X, he could be heard complimenting Lamar.

“He does have a lot of people like checking for him, right? And I'm going to be honest with you, 1.6 million views, five hours, that's crazy,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is in reference to the fact that the music video of Lamar’s Luther, which was released on April 10 on YouTube, had already received substantial views. As of writing this artcile, the video garnered over 5,850,604 views and 674K likes.

DJ Akademiks also criticized rappers Lamar and Drake

During the same livestream, further talking about Lamar and the success of his latest release, Luther, DJ Akademics said:

Ad

“So it's kind of, you know, like when I'm looking at his numbers now, I can't really make an accurate depiction.. This is just a number one song in the country and Kendrick has been every time he drops people flock to it because they expect to see some subliminal or some message. But 1.6 million views in five hours, that's dope.”

Ad

DJ Akademiks then talked about how Lamar and Drake had allegedly been compared to each other. Further discussing the God's Plan singer's music videos, DJ Akademiks said that they "never do good to me."

Ad

He then claimed that even though he likes Drake’s music, he does not like his music videos.

“I think his music videos generally suck. Like [sic] love him as an artist, but... I remember the Sneakin' music video, I still don't get that. Knife Talk I still don't get it. I mean, not that I don't get it. I'm like, could be better,” he said.

Ad

He further said that he felt as if the artists are now making music to make a point, or reportedly teach something. DJ Akademiks continued:

“I felt like.. It was artistic and he was trying to send a message. I don't really like the black and white sh*t. But I feel like he was playing into the current thing… some subliminal shots, which is kind of like, it sucks about both artists now.”

Ad

Ad

Criticizing the rappers’ alleged tendency to use hidden message in their tracks and further explaining his point, DJ Akademiks said:

“I think Kendrick and Drake, more Kendrick than Drake, everything they drop, they're trying to have like hidden messages in it… If you're dropping a song like Nokia or Luther, we don't want to think that some sh*t is going overhead… These aren't songs that are thoughtful, like nobody listens to Luther and be like, ‘Oh my god, this is deep.’”

Ad

DJ Akademiks also threw in some random remarks about both SZA and Lamar. He then talked about SZA's body and Kendrick Lamar's taste in ladies. Additionally, he urged the Lamar fans to clarify any hidden meanings in the video that he could have overlooked.

Meanwhile, both Nokia and Luther are available on the respective artists’ YouTube channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More