“No, respectfully!” — Internet reacts as SZA suggests she could play Marvel’s Storm in an origin story

Singer-rapper SZA recently expressed her desire to play the character of Storm in Marvel movies. During the March 21 interview with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, when the host questioned her about her future acting goals, the Kill Bill singer revealed that she would "love to play" Storm, the famous weather witch from Marvel, in the MCU.

Stating the same, she said:

“You know how Storm has an origin story? Like she comes from this whole other place where it’s like the jungle.. I think that would be so gnarly if I could be Storm [in an] origin story. I love to bring the range.”

The interview was shared on Instagram on the same day by The Shade Room, where it garnered reactions from netizens, and they mostly criticized her. One even asked her not to do it.

Netizens react to the singer wanting to play Storm in MCU (Image via Instagram / @mr_inkredible)

Others also reacted in a similar manner. One netizen opined that even though it's a cute dream, they can’t see her as Storm, while another one requested she not mess up their perspective of Marvel.

Netizens react to the singer wanting to play Storm in MCU (Image via Instagram / @stefan_nuvo / @beardpapi91 / @dc2smoove)

Meanwhile, others suggested the names of other actors who would be better fit as Storm. One named Anne Boleyn actor Jodie Turner-Smith, while another one said that Halle Berry, who had already played Storm in the MCU, is still perfect.

Netizens react to the singer wanting to play Storm in MCU (Image via Instagram / @________manny_________ / @your.royal.freshness / @blackbeautybag)

SZA further shared her love for comic books in the interview

During the same interview, SZA said that she would love to take on the origin story of Ororo Munroe, better known to comic book fans as Storm, a part that was first played by Halle Berry.

As Jennifer Hudson talked about wanting to do "a thriller, something a little violent," she claimed that she could picture the rapper playing a superhero. To this, SZA replied:

"I would love to be a superhero!"

SZA also mentioned Silver Surfer as one of her favorite superheroes when discussing comic books, which she claimed happened due to her father's love for comics. Talking about the same, she further said:

"My dad, he collects first-edition comics, so he has first-edition Thor comics and Silver Surfer [comics] in the basement. So I grew up super into Marvel and DC."

SZA is currently making headlines as a multi-talented Grammy winner. She also recently performed with Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl. Additionally, her double album SOS Deluze: LANA was also released on February 9.

This wasn't the first time an actress has spoken about wanting to play Storm. Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo also voiced her interest in playing Storm on January 9, stating that she felt that many aspects of the character had been overlooked in past iterations. She further said that she would want to go into the character's depth and "inner turmoil."

As per Pink News' January 10 report, Erivo informed the National Board of Review:

“I really want to play Storm.. I know it sounds frivolous but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there’s a world where we could do something like that.”

Meanwhile, as per JoBlo's November 20 article, MCU President Kevin Feige stated that fans can anticipate seeing X-Men characters in future Marvel films. Regarding the inclusion of X-Men characters in the new films and TV shows, Feige stated:

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize... We finally have the X-Men back.”

SZA has yet to address the criticism.

