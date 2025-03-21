"That collab would be legendary"— Fans react to SZA talking about writing sings with Taylor Swift

SZA recently shared her admiration for Taylor Swift’s songwriting and expressed interest in collaborating with the pop superstar. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 21, the R&B singer revealed that she and Swift had discussed working together, with the Anti-Hero singer being open to the idea.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the potential collaboration, with reactions ranging from excitement to skepticism.

The topic came up when Hudson showed a clip of SZA and Taylor Swift together at the 2025 Grammys. SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, recalled their interaction, saying,

"Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, 'All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift.'" She added, "I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She's so bossed up."

The SOS singer also praised other artists known for storytelling, including Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Lola Young, and Chappell Roan.

Taylor Swift has not publicly commented on the potential collaboration, but given her history of working with artists across genres, the idea has left fans buzzing. The possibility of a collaboration between SZA and Taylor Swift sparked a wide range of reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Many expressed excitement, calling the duo a dream team, while others were skeptical about how their styles would blend. Some fans felt that a collaboration between the two artists would be groundbreaking for music.

"That collab would be legendary!" one fan wrote.

"SOMEONE LOCK THEM IN A STUDIO OMG," another fan said.

"F***. If SZA and Taylor Swift made a song together I think it would break music. This needs to happen," another user shared.

However, not everyone was enthusiastic. Some fans were unsure if their styles would mesh well. Some critics even accused SZA of collaborating with popular artists for attention.

"No SZA your songs are too good for this," one fan remarked.

"I don’t think that would work out well tbh," someone else commented.

"Sza just going to hit makers she so desperate," one user wrote.

SZA's tour with Kendrick Lamar and past interactions with Taylor Swift

Beyond the potential collaboration with Taylor Swift, SZA is currently gearing up for her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. The tour, which kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, follows their joint Super Bowl performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. During the halftime show, SZA performed alongside Lamar for Luther and All the Stars.

Speaking about the tour on The Jennifer Hudson Show, SZA shared her excitement about working closely with Lamar, calling it a valuable learning experience. She also revealed advice that Lamar had given her about stage presence. SZA stated,

"One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me."

She continued,

"It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, 'This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.' Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself."

SZA’s Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar is set to be one of the biggest R&B and hip-hop tours of the year according to Billboard.

In early 2023, when SOS and Midnights were competing for the top spot on the Billboard 200, SZA clarified on X that there was no rivalry between them, tweeting, as reported by Billboard,

"I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!"

At the 2025 Grammys, the two artists were seen posing together, further fueling speculation about a potential collaboration. While Taylor Swift has not confirmed any upcoming projects with SZA, their mutual respect for each other's artistry has fans hopeful.

