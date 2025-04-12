Who sang 'If This World Were Mine'? Everything to know about the song that plays in the backdrop of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' music video

  • home icon
By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Apr 12, 2025 10:30 GMT
On Friday, April 11, Kendrick Lamar dropped the music video for his Billboard-topping track Luther, which also features SZA. Directed by Karena Evans, the video features both artists alongside their love interests, depicted both in color and in black-and-white.

Blending modern visual elements with a nostalgic 1980s aesthetic, the video appears to nod to the 1982 track If This World Were Mine, which Kendrick has sampled in his song. The original song, created by R&B stars Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn, is featured at the end of Luther's music video.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA sing the following duet verse of their song in multiple locations, including an elevator and a fast-food restaurant:

"I can't lie, I trust you, I love you, I won't waste your time, I turn it off just so I can turn you on, I'ma make you say it loud, I'm not even trippin’, I won't stress you out"

In less than 24 hours of its release, the Luther music video has already received 4.3 million views and 578K likes (at the time of writing this article). Its release follows Luther's run of seven consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 3

Kendrick Lamar dropped Luther as part of his sixth studio album, GNX, which was surprise-dropped on November 22. While the album itself ranked on top of Billboard's 200 album chart, Luther debuted on the singles chart at number 3.

Three months later, in February 2025, Luther soared in popularity after SZA and the Squabble Up rapper debuted the live performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, bringing it to number 1.

Besides Luther, Kendrick Lamar currently has five other songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including:

  • Not Like Us - number 15
  • Tv Off - number 16
  • Squabble Up - number 23
  • 30 for 30 - number 24
  • Peekaboo - number 67

As GNX continues to remain popular in the hip-hop landscape, the rapper is gearing up for his upcoming headlining tour—the Grand National Tour—which will kick off on April 19.

The tour—where K-Dot will be sharing the stage with his collaborator, SZA—will kick off in Minneapolis, with 39 shows taking place across North America and Europe, before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9.

The co-headlining tour, which has been named after Lamar's 2024 album, will support the latest projects of both artists—Kendrick's GNX and SZA's LANA.

Earlier this month, on April 1, DJ Mustard—producer of several of Kendrick Lamar's hits, including Not Like Us—announced on X that he would be joining the artists on the Grand National Tour. Mustard also appeared during Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime set, alongside SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson.

