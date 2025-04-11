"Straight heat, no cap": Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar and SZA release music video for Luther

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the official music video for their hit single Luther, days before the launch of their joint Grand National Tour. The video was released on Friday, April 11, 2025, and is directed by Karena Evans, the Canadian filmmaker known for her previous work on Drake's In My Feelings and Coldplay's Everyday Life.

Ad

Luther appears on Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album GNX, which was surprise-released in November 2024 and quickly reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. The album features collaborations with artists including Jack Antonoff and Kamasi Washington and marks Lamar's fifth consecutive No. 1 project, as reported by Variety.

All 12 tracks from GNX charted on the Billboard Hot 100. While most of the attention has focused on Luther's video direction and chart performance, a number of fans have reacted to the release on social media.

Ad

Trending

"Straight heat, no cap," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The cinematography in 'Luther' is breathtaking. Every frame tells a story," another user remarked.

"That's awesome! Kendrick Lamar and SZA always bring such great vibes to their music. I can't wait to check out the video for 'Luther,'" a user noted.

Fans reacted with a mix of praise and criticism to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther music video. Some praised its cinematography and emotional depth, while others dismissed it as underwhelming or lacking substance.

Ad

"Boring song. Boring video. Next," a user remarked.

"Boring same concept as always," an X user wrote.

"Another meaningless music video," another user said.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther music video highlights emotional visuals ahead of Grand National tour launch

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video for Luther features both Kendrick Lamar and SZA in scenes with romantic partners. The setting is simple and minimalistic, with a focus on emotion and intimacy. According to visuals confirmed by Pitchfork and other major outlets, the scenes take place in what appears to be a vacant office space, with downtown city lights in the background.

The song samples Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross's 1982 rendition of If This World Were Mine, and the music video ends with the full version of that original recording. According to Billboard, the video was released during the ongoing success of Luther, which is currently in its seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

The song had initially debuted at No. 3, but climbed to the top of the charts following a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2025, where both Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed the song live.

The track is widely regarded as one of the standout records from GNX and has played a major role in the anticipation surrounding Kendrick Lamar and SZA's upcoming joint tour.

The Grand National tour is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tour will include over 39 stops across North America and Europe, with a closing date set for August 9 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Throughout the tour, North American cities such as Atlanta and East Rutherford receive visits, while the European segment takes performers to major cities including London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More