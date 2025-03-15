Who is Luka Doncic? Kendrick Lamar seemingly compares himself to basketball icon in Playboi Carti's collab Good Credit

Kendrick Lamar seemingly compares himself to Luka Dončić in Good Credit, the 15th track on Playboi Carti’s album I Am Music. The album, delayed by seven hours, dropped on March 14. This marks Kendrick’s third feature on the album, following Mojo Mojo and Backd00r. In his verse, he shouts out Usher’s 1997 hit My Way and speaks on behalf of “vamps and boogies.”

Ad

Thereafter, K Dot name-drops celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte, rapper ASAP Relli, and goes on to compare himself with Luka Doncic.

"The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I've really been him I promise, see Kenny been heavy out west and I carry the weight n**** I'm Luka Doncic," he raps.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Luka Doncic is a Slovenian basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Before joining the LA Lakers, he was a part of the Dallas Mavericks (2018-2025) and Real Madrid (2015-2018). The 26-year-old has been selected to five NBA All-Star games and five All-NBA First Team selections in his rookie season itself. He is widely considered one of the best European basketball players of this generation by fans.

Ad

Basketball and hip-hop have had a close association for decades, with NBA titans consistently popping up in popular verses over the years. Doncic is the latest superstar to be added to the list.

‘I don't like Kendrick Lamar's music"—Kanye West slams Not Like Us rapper for collaborating with Playboi Carti

Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 - Source: Getty

On the morning of Friday, March 14, Kanye West (now known as Ye) opened up about his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar-Playboi Carti collabs in I Am Music.

Ad

Ye wrote:

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This tweet came a month after Kanye West asserted that Kendrick Lamar was the only rapper who could beat him in a rap battle during an interview with Justin LaBoy on The Download. The Donda hitmaker claimed:

“If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this. You know, in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing?”

Ad

He continued:

“If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps it’s something … I’m a psycho genius, so you know, it could be.”

In addition to Kendrick Lamar's trio of collabs, Playboi Carti's 30-song effort contains guest appearances from hip-hop titans like Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, Metro Boomin, and Lil Uzi Vert.

I Am Music seems to be a well-timed release for Playboi Carti. The rapper is scheduled to headline an act at Rolling Loud California on March 16, as reported by Billboard Canada. This will be followed by a stadium tour with The Weeknd, where Playboi Carti will be the opening performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback