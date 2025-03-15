What does Kendrick Lamar say about ASAP Relli? K Dot seemingly fires direct shots at rapper in Playboi Carti's Good Credit

Kendrick Lamar has seemingly taken shots at ASAP Relli in the song Good Credit from Playboi Carti's third studio album, I Am Music. The Not Like Us rapper has made a total of three guest appearances in the album, which was released on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Ad

A day before the album was released, DJ Akademiks confirmed that Kendrick Lamar would be featured in Playboi Carti's album. The announcement, made on March 13, 2025, elevated the anticipation about the album. After seven hours of delay, Playboi Carti dropped I Am Music along with a tweet.

"ALBUM OUT MFFFFFF," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Kendrick Lamar makes his guest appearance in the second verse of Good Credit. He starts with an announcement on behalf of "the vamps and boogies" before referring to Usher's 1997 chart-topper, My Way.

In the next line, he talks about the celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte and mentions ASAP Relli. Lamar has boasted Eliantte's pieces in many of his appearances, including his headlining act at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Ad

“Eliantte go big, white-gold link fall on the belly/The emerald cut for hers and his, that b*tch on point like ASAP Relli,” raps K Dot.

ASAP Relli (born Terell Ephron) is an American rapper known for being a part of a hip-hop collective called ASAP (Always Strive and Prosper) Mob in the past. The group currently consists of rappers like A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.

Ad

Many fans theorized that K Dot seemingly alluded to the recently concluded legal skirmish between ASAP Relli and A$AP Rocky. Relli had accused Rocky of shooting at him during an argument in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. According to Relli, the bullet grazed his arm.

A$AP Rocky was arrested and charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm. However, the Fashion Killa singer incessantly pleaded not guilty and was cleared of all charges after a 14-day trial period in January 2025. It is important to note that Kendrick Lamar hasn't said anything about the significance of his reference as of writing.

Ad

In addition to Good Credit, Lamar also features in songs like Mojo Jojo and Backd00r from Playboi Carti's album.

Kai Cenat rates Playboi Carti's new album featuring Kendrick Lamar

Kai Cenat at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

I Am Music is Playboi Carti's third studio album and the first since his 2020 hit, Whole Lotta Red. The new album features several guest appearances, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, Metro Boomin, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Ad

Online streamer Kai Cenat reacted to Playboi Carti's I Am Music album moments after it was released on March 14, 2025. At around 8 am EST, Kai Cenat reacted to the album, with over 200,000 viewers tuning in. The 23-year-old went over all 30 tracks and provided a comprehensive review of I Am Music.

Ad

Cenat listened to the album twice before providing his final rating, and in his first listen, the streamer scored I Am Music an exact 8.8/10. However, he liked it even more in his second run, increasing the rating to a nine.

"If I had to rate [Music], first listen, I will go with an 8.8, very precise on that, but after re-lapping, it's truly a 9 bro. I really do think at first it was an 8.3... I ain't gon' lie, it's definitely an 8 or 9," he said. (Timestamp - 2:01:21)

Kai Cenat is known for being a connoisseur of hip-hop music and for providing his opinion on the latest and greatest works in the genre. The 23-year-old was recently conferred the first position in the list of 10 Most Powerful Streamers in Hip-Hop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback