Who is Mojo Jojo in Powerpuff Girls? Playboi Carti seemingly names one of his collaboration tracks with Kendrick Lamar after the character

Rapper Playboi Carti dropped his latest studio album, I Am Music, on March 14, 2025, which features three collaboration tracks with Kendrick Lamar. The three tracks are Backdoor, Mojo Jojo, and Good Credit.

Playboi Carti's much-hyped 30-song album was released after a five-year wait since his last studio album. Among the tracks, Carti roped in multiple artists, including K Dot, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and others.

In one of Lamar's tracks in the album, Mojo Jojo, Lamar and Carti rap:

"Ooh, back in high school, I was wearin' Polo (I was wearin’ Polo)/ Had a white bi**h like Julz, but she ain't a model (But she a what?)/ I'm smashin’ on all the h*es, Mojo Jojo (Mojo Jojo)/ You play with that motherf**kin' fire, we go loco (We go dummy)."

The character mentioned in the song, Mojo Jojo, is a popular cartoon antagonist of the children's animated series, PowerPuff Girls. He is portrayed as a sinister, evil, and mad scientist, plotting to take over the world. Mojo Jojo has been featured in the Cartoon Network series since 1998.

It is worth noting that in the song, Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti do not explicitly confirm whether they were referring to the Powerpuff Girls character. However, the name specifically refers to the iconic animated character and was seemingly a reference to him.

Carti's last studio album, Whole Lotta Red, was released in 2020, five years before he released I Am Music on March 14, 2025. The rapper dropped his much-hyped album after it was delayed for hours. While it was originally slated to drop at midnight, it was eventually released at 7:30 am EST.

Kendrick Lamar features in three songs in Playboi Carti's latest album, I Am Music

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Ahead of dropping his third studio album, Playboi Carti teased multiple collaborations, including a surprise he kept under wraps until the release date. Hours before dropping I Am Music, he revealed the entire tracklist of the album, which revealed Kendrick Lamar as the guest inclusion.

Playboi Carti left fans satisfied as Lamar is featured in three tracks in the album - Backdoor, Mojo Jojo, and Good Credit. In the first track, Backdoor, Carti joined hands with K Dot and singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko.

In the third track, Good Credit, Lamar has a dedicated verse to himself where namedrops both ASAP Relli and NBA icon Luka Doncic. Relli has been making headlines due to his recently ended legal feud with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Relli accused Rocky of shooting him, which led to gun assault charges against the latter. Despite Relli's testimony in court, Rocky was declared innocent in February 2025 and was represented by lawyer Joe Tacopina.

In Good Credit, Kendrick Lamar namedropped Relli and rapped:

"Drop, drop, die, die, kill, kill, watch, watch (Swamp Izzo)/ Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bi**h on point like A$AP Relli."

K Dot also mentioned basketball icon Luka Doncic, who represents the Los Angeles Lakers. The rapper seemingly took a dig at his "weight" as the lyrics said:

"The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I really been him, I promise/ Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n*gga, I'm Luka Dončić."

Apart from Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti has collaborated with multiple other artists, including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, and Future. The 30-song album has received mixed reviews till now and it remains to be seen how it performs commercially and critically.

