"King of Pop’s reign finally over?"— Fans react as SZA's SOS beats Michael Jackson's Thriller as longest-running black album on Billboard 200 top 10

Netizens have reacted to SZA's SOS album outperforming Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller to become the longest-running album by a black artist to be among the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. This week, SZA's 2022 album notched up 80 non-consecutive weeks among the top 10, thereby beating Thriller's record of 79.

Released by Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records, SOS was SZA's second studio album and was released on December 9, 2022. It featured several guest artists, including Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. The songstress embarked on the SOS Tour to promote her album.

SOS was a massive commercial success, debuting atop the Billboard 200 and spending 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the chart. It also became the album with the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States.

Fans have reacted to SOS taking oven Michael Jackson's Thriller in terms of chart performance. Among them, X user questioned whether Michael Jackson's reign had been challenged.

"SZA’s SOS dethroning Thriller proves today’s music dominates nostalgia ...is the King of Pop’s reign finally over?" the user wrote on X.

"SZA just moonwalked past MJ, proving even the King of Pop can’t stop a strong conservative queen from breaking records!" another person said.

"80 weeks in the top 10! SZA’s legacy is undeniable!" another netizen commented.

"All the records are meant to be broken! I never thought that anyone would ever beat Michael Jackson but congratulations!" a fan wrote on X.

Many users, meanwhile compared the sales volume of the two albums. Among them, @sluggahjells explained:

"A little deceiving considering how a lot of people don’t buy album nowadays compared to back in the past, as well as “SOS” having nowhere near the sales of “Thriller.”"

"Michael Jackson thriller had no deluxe, wasn’t in the streaming era too and it was organic," one person commented.

"Wow, MJ held that record & accomplishment for 42 years! Thriller debuted in the non-streaming era, it’s still an iconic album that will never be forgotten," another user on X said.

"SZA just did what many thought was impossible, surpassing Thriller ! SOS isn’t just staying afloat; it’s sailing past legends," a netizen commented.

On December 20, 2024, she released the deluxe version of SOS called Lana. It featured 15 additional musical numbers, including her singles Saturn and Drive.

"Please man deluxe 2 years later to stay afloat is not a win you think it is. It’s fraudulent you can’t compare one album with no deluxe with another that has a Lana lol this is a joke," wrote a user, referring to Lana.

"Which is unfair bc Lana and sos are like two different albums but you know, someone wanted to break records," another user said.

For the unversed, the record for the most number of weeks spent within the top 10 by an album in the history of Billboard 200 belongs to the original cast album of My Fair Lady. It spent a record 173 weeks among the top 10 albums of the chart.

SZA's former manager Punch waxes lyrical about her for breaking Michael Jackson's record

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

SZA's former manager and President of Top Dawg Entertainment congratulated the songstress for achieving the iconic milestone with SOS and outperforming Michael Jackson's Thriller.

On March 16, 2025, Punch took to X to rave about his former client. He wrote:

"SMH. Man. This is crazy. @sza you’re the illest. The best. We’ve had this conversation and you didn’t believe me when I told you you were the one. You’re literally the one. Shout out to the King!"

In December 2024, SZA and Punch parted ways after working together for over a decade. He had managed the singer since she joined Top Dawg Entertainment in 2013. Their last collaborative work was the deluxe edition of SOS called Lana.

After parting ways, the SOS hitmaker took to Instagram to comment on the same, writing:

“Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best (heart emoji) whatever his choices may be. (heart emoji).”

She also implored her fans to not attack her former manager, explaining that people grow apart at times "and that's okay." In another Instagram post, the songstress revealed that she and Punch had worked together on several tracks in Lana.

“Those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior. Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky . Pls Give me a second .. they’ll be loaded,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Punch didn't mention his split with SZA after the two parted ways. However, he posted several cryptic tweets shortly after. In one of them, he said:

"Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push."

At present, the songstress is preparing for her upcoming Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

