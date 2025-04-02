"You can’t help sell no tickets" — Internet reacts to DJ Mustard announcing he's joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, DJ Mustard announced on X that he is going to join Kendrick Lamar and SZA on their upcoming Grand National Tour. The DJ also mentioned a special offer for his Cash App-holding fans, claiming that they will have exclusive access to the newly-released floor tickets in the shows.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mustard's X post has since gone viral, receiving more than 900K views, 16K likes, and 2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"You can't help sell no tickets big dawg"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens joked that DJ Mustard has no fans and that his latest album titled Faith of a Mustard Seed (2024) wasn't successful.

"Bro your album went triple styrofoam, you got 0 fans," commented an X user.

"Is that gonna help y'all fill those empty seats?" added another.

"You getting the guy that sold 5 copies his first week to do what exactly ?" wrote a third netizen.

Ad

"What do DJs even do when performing?" asked a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others appeared excited about Mustard joining the co-headlined tour, with one of them even calling him their favorite DJ and producer.

"Officially my favorite DJ and producer," posted a fifth user.

"That’s love went from hosted mixtapes to national tours," commented a sixth one.

"Mustard will you be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22nd ?" questioned a seventh netizen.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour supports his sixth studio album GNX (2024) as well as SZA's first reissue album, Lana (2024). It will kick-start on April 19, 2024, and conclude on August 9, 2025. The tour is scheduled to have 39 concerts across the US, Canada, Germany, Scotland, England, France, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Sweden, and Poland.

DJ Mustard was a featured guest on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime gig

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Mustard's announcement about joining Kendrick Lamar on the Grand National Tour comes nearly two months after the producer made a guest appearance on the Squabble Up rapper's Super Bowl gig on February 9, 2025.

Lamar brought out Mustard toward the end of his performance, for the final song of his setlist, Tv Off. Much like Kendrick Lamar, the DJ was also dressed in a leather bomber jacket, denim jeans, and a large "M" pendant hanging around his neck.

Ad

For the unversed, Mustard produced two songs on Lamar's GNX - Tv Off and Hey Now. He was also the producer behind Kendrick Lamar's megahit diss track Not Like Us, released in May 2024. The song went on to win five Grammy Awards in February 2025, including major categories like Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In other news, before the Super Bowl, Heinz teamed up with Mustard for a new product campaign in February. The brand launched a limited-edition flavor, yellow mustard. Todd Kaplan, the North American CEO for Kraft Heinz, said in a statement:

Ad

"He has been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with Heinz. It’s been great to collaborate with him on so many levels, as this partnership will manifest in an amazing new sauce remix that we know our collective fans will love."

The campaign debuted during the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2, 2025, with a 30-second ad featuring Heinz's first co-created product in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback