Kim Kardashian celebrates final day of the SKIMS Drive-In experience: All you need to know

American media personality Kim Kardashian visited the SKIMS Drive-In experience on Sunday, April 6. She came with three of her kids, with her eldest daughter, North, not making it.

Ad

SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing brand that Kim Kardashian co-founded in 2019. It has become a popular brand across the United States. It has now launched its flagship store in Sunset Strip at 8569 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood.

To celebrate this launch, the brand paired up with Mel's Drive-In for a five-day collaboration. It started on April 2, 2025, and ended on April 6, 2025.

Kim Kardashian visits SKIMS and Mel's Drive-In's collaboration

On April 6, 2025, the entrepreneur was seen visiting the new store of her brand and its collaboration with Mel's Drive-In. She wore clothes from her brand itself - beige leggings and a matching top.

Ad

Kim also posed for some pictures with a vintage car whose number plate read "SKIMS". She then visited the diner and the store. She shared images and videos of her visit on her Instagram account as well in a carousel post.

Ad

Also Read: “They have lots of questions” – The Kardashians star Kim opens up about her kids' interaction with Amari

More about SKIMS and Mel's Drive-In's collaboration

The SKIMS flagship store opened on Sunset Strip at 8569 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood. It is adjacent to Mel's Drive-In, which provides an all-day service. Hence, the two brands collaborated and turned Mel's Drive-In into SKIMS Drive-In for five days.

Ad

The collaboration saw the introduction of new menu items and a complete decor change for the diner. It was closed for a couple of days so they could change the decor, clothing patterns, and more to match SKIMS' colors.

Mel's Drive-In's co-owner, Colton Weiss, said (via WEHO Times):

“We heard about SKIMS moving into the old West Time building about a year and a half ago, and we were excited. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] have always supported Mel’s, so having SKIMS next door just made sense. Hopefully, it brings some new energy to Sunset.”

Ad

He added:

“Even our jukebox has been updated with a playlist curated by SKIMS.”

Also Read: "She has fulfilled the prophecy" - Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian and her Tesla robot's PDA-filled photoshoot for Perfect Magazine

The collaboration also saw some new menu items that brought together wellness and deliciousness. They are:

SKIMS Body Boost Smoothie - It contains dates and collagen.

SKIMS Signature Shake - It features a rich, macho-style milkshake.

Ad

Pancakes that had "SKIMS" spelled out on top of them with powdered sugar.

There were also classic items with a twist like SKIMS Smash Burger, SKIMS Melt, Trending Tenders, SKIMS Classic Breakfast, and SKIMS Spiral Fries.

The restaurant has a first-come, first-served policy, but SKIMS shoppers got priority access during the collaboration. Colton Weiss explained that it was a major hit, saying:

“It’s been nonstop. We’re open 24 hours Friday and Saturday, and people are showing up at all hours.”

Ad

Mel's Drive-In will now return to its normal look and menu from Monday, April 7. Meanwhile, SKIMS' new flagship store is open from 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10 am to 7 pm on Sunday.

Also Read: "Y’all will never make me hate her"- Netizens react to Kim Kardashian allegedly ending North's visit to Kanye West for the Tate Brothers' presence

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More