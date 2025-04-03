“They have lots of questions” – The Kardashians star Kim opens up about her kids' interaction with Amari

On the April 3, 2025, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian spoke about her children’s interaction with Tristan Thompson’s younger brother, Amari, who has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

“They have lots of questions and at times they might not be the most comfortable. But I think it is so important that they play with him and they really get to know him,” Kim shared.

Khloé Kardashian hosted a birthday party for Amari, where family members and their children attended. While some of the younger kids seemed cautious, Khloé noted that her daughter, True, was “more concerned than frightened” because she spends more time with Amari. The episode showed the family on Amari and disabilities.

During The Kardashians episode, Khloé talked about how her children have adjusted to Amari’s condition. Khloe shares two kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson. She opened up about the dynamics of her family, stating,

“My kids are much more exposed to Amari than some of the other kids. So True is more concerned than frightened of Amari. But I do think it is important for our kids—and everyone’s kids—to be exposed to all different types of people."

Khloe, who helped organize the event, expressed her pleasure on the show's April 3 episode, highlighting that Amari's 18th birthday was a huge milestone. She referred to it as a significant accomplishment, adding that "every day we have with him is a blessing."

Kim expressed a similar perspective and encouraged her four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—to spend time with Amari. “I love our kids growing up around him and helping him,” she said.

At the party, Kim asked Chicago and her friends if they felt scared, adding, “But it is OK if you are.” Later in The Kardashians episode, Amari experienced a brief seizure, which made Kris Jenner tear up.

"When you meet someone that's so wonderful and then something so terrible happens to them," Khloe added, "you do want to help. You do want to fix it and be there as much as you can. I think my mom feels the exact same way."

Tristan Thompson’s guardianship of Amari

Following the passing of Andrea Thompson, their mother, in January 2023, Tristan Thompson became Amari’s guardian. Amari has epilepsy and needs round-the-clock care.

After Andrea’s death, Tristan shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” he wrote in February 2023.

He acknowledged his past mistakes and expressed remorse, apologizing to his mother for his choices. He admitted to causing embarrassment and pain, stating that she had raised him better than his actions reflected.

Khloé’s support for Tristan and Amari

The Kardashians documented how Khloé supported Tristan and Amari after their loss. Due to construction issues at Tristan’s home, he and Amari temporarily moved in with Khloé.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé explained.

In February 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Khloé was dedicated to supporting Amari. They shared that she deeply cares for Tristan’s brother and is committed to helping care for him every step of the way.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.

