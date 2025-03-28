"Like if the Kardashians were combat fighters"—Jake Paul compares Paul American to the Hulu show

Paul American premiered on March 27, 2025, on Max. The series introduced two brothers, Jake Paul, a boxer, and Logan Paul, a professional wrestler, navigating their daily lives, relationships, and media ventures.

In a pitch meeting featured early in the premiere, Jake Paul described the show:

“Like if the Kardashians were combat fighters, that’s really what we have here,” he shared.

The first episode had a mix of behind-the-scenes footage with structured reality TV segments, showcasing the personal and professional aspects of the Paul family. Logan reflected on past family experiences, and both brothers discussed their relationships. Jake and Logan's respective fiancées, Jutta Leerdam and Nina Agdal, were also introduced.

Pitch meeting and family dynamics in the premiere episode of Paul American

The first episode of Paul American began with Jake Paul appearing on screen and burning a bundle of fake $100 bills. The scene then shifted to a behind-the-scenes look at the show's development. During a pitch meeting, Jake explained the concept by comparing their show to The Kardashians.

Throughout the episode, Jake and Logan were seen discussing their careers and the structure of the show. After their project received approval, Logan told Jake:

“We’re gonna have to manufacture some drama for sure."

Family members were also included in this episode. Greg Paul, their father, appeared in multiple scenes and during a group conversation, Logan said Greg might be a liability to the show. Greg responded with, “Shut the f*ck up,” and followed it up with a remark about physical confrontation. In another scene, he said, “Cancel culture can suck my a*s,” while pointing to the camera.

"They’re making lots more money than I ever made. What am I gonna do?” Pam noted.

Later, Jake and Logan were seen talking about preparing for shoots, and handling family dynamics. Conversations with team members also revealed the decision-making involved in filming and editing the show.

Jutta and Nina’s presence in the show

The premiere episode of Paul American also focused on Jake’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, and Logan’s fiancée, Nina Agdal. Both women were introduced as partners with their own goals and boundaries. Jutta, a Dutch Olympic speed skater, was shown discussing life with Jake.

In one scene aboard a private jet, she told him, “Remember how that was?” as she encouraged him to act like his real self. Living in the Netherlands and maintaining her athletic commitments, Jutta indicated that she was not fully part of Jake’s media-driven world. Moreover, she pointed out to Logan that although he and Jake seemed close in real life, their online interactions didn't reflect a strong brotherly bond.

The episode then touched upon Danish model Nina's past appearances in media and her current discomfort with online attention. She spoke about cyberbullying she faced from one of Logan’s rivals. During a conversation, Logan revealed that Nina was pregnant.

“It almost felt maybe like life karma for the way I’ve treated women,” he shared.

In an interview with People magazine on March 26, 2025, Logan talked about his shifting priorites, he shared:

"I'm no longer my first priority. It’s made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder."

Logan said this referring to the moment he learned she was having a girl.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Paul American airing every Thursday on Max.

