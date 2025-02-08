Who are the Top 6 in Beast Games? Details explored

Amazon Prime Video released episode 9 of Beast Games on February 6, 2025, with only one episode remaining for the series to conclude on February 13. The show featured over 1,000 contestants competing against each other for a $5 million prize.

In the previous episode of Beast Games, the remaining 10 contestants played a game where they assigned numbers to each other, determining the order of play. Each player took turns withdrawing money from a $1 million fund. In the latest episode, contestants voted for each other to enter the finale. They could use money from the previous round to bribe others into voting for them.

Ultimately, six players successfully bribed and convinced their way into the finale: Emma, Jeff, Twana, Yesenia, Gage, and Courtney.

Who are the remaining six players for the finale of Beast Games?

1) Emma (Player 937)

Emma, Player 937 (Image via Instagram/@emma_k_nelson)

Emma Nelson saw an ad for the show and decided to apply, but she did not think she would be chosen. Her first big challenge came in episode 3 of Beast Games, where she teamed up with two friends, only to find out that one of them would be eliminated. Emma was sad to lose a friend, but she was happy to continue with Player 566, JC.

In episode 8, MrBeast offered $1 million to the top 10 contestants. Emma thought they would split the amount evenly, but when she got to the vault, she found only $27,000 left. She was angry when she discovered that JC had taken $650,000, the largest share. However, when it was time to vote for the top six contestants, JC still supported Emma. She was the first to get enough votes and move on to the finale.

2) Jeff (Player 831)

Jeff Player 831 (Image via Instagram/@legacy.831)

After graduating from Ohio University with a finance degree in 2003, Jeff started his career as a sales representative at Stryker in Pittsburgh. He worked there for almost three years before moving to California to become a district sales manager at FoxHollow Technologies.

Since 2021, Jeff has been serving on the board of directors for the Association for Creatine Deficiency. This cause is personal for him, as his son Lucas has a rare brain disease. Despite needing the money, Jeff only took $7,272 from the $1 million offered by MrBeast in episode 8. The other contestants voted for him to move on to the finale.

3) Twana (Player 830)

In earlier Beast Games episodes, Twana Barnett demonstrated her leadership when she told her teammates she would not take any bribes or offers, and she followed through on her word. As a token of appreciation, one of her teammates, Karim Arafa, chose her to join him on a private island after he won a ticket.

In episode 8, she was the first contestant to take money from the $1 million pool. She took $100,000, thinking it was a fair share. However, she was disappointed to see that others, like JC and Michael, took more money. She secured a spot in the finale and even lent $10,000 to her friend Yesenia. Yesenia used the money to get votes and also made it to the finale.

4) Yesenia (Player 947)

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime kept a low profile on Beast Games. The medical assistant was surprised when people she trusted took large chunks of money from the $1 million offered by MrBeast. However, she did not let it distract her from the game. Yesenia took only $3,000 for herself, not knowing she might need to use it to convince others to vote for her to reach the finale.

Luckily, when Yesenia asked Twana for $10,000 in exchange for her vote so she could use the money to persuade others to vote for her, it worked in her favor and she made it to the finale.

5) Gage (Player 974)

Gage Player 974 (Image via Instagram/@gagegallagher)

Gage first caught fans' attention in episode 3's Cube Challenge. Teams of three were locked in small cubes for five hours and had to decide which team member to eliminate. The challenge tested strategy and teamwork, but Gage relied on luck, using a coin toss to decide his fate.

In episode 9, Gage bribed his way to become the fifth finalist. He decided to test his luck again by flipping a coin to see if he could double the prize money to $10 million.

6) Courtney (Player 424)

Courtney is from the East Coast but now lives in Los Angeles, California. She works as a photographer, videographer, content director, and social media manager. In episode 9 of Beast Games, Courtney was voted in because she refused to play unfairly.

Catch all the episodes of Beast Games before the finale gets released on February 13, 2025.

