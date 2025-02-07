Beast Games episode 9 recap: Players bribe their way to the finale while Mr. Beast introduces one last twist

Amazon released episode 9 of Beast Games on February 7, 2025, leaving only one episode as the series comes to a conclusion on February 13. The show brought together over a thousand contestants who compete against each other in various scenarios in hopes of winning $5 million.

In the previous episode, the remaining 10 contestants played a game where they assigned numbers to each other. The numbers determined the order in which they would play. MrBeast explained that each player would take turns withdrawing money from a $1 million fund.

In the latest episode, MrBeast announced that the game to enter the finale will see the 10 contestants voting for each other. The twist in this game was that the players could use the money from their previous round and bribe others into voting for them. By the end of the episode, MrBeast surprised the Beast Games players with one final twist.

What happened in Beast Games episode 9?

As episode 9 of Beast Games kicked off, MrBeast announced that out of the 10 remaining contestants, only six would be going forward to the finale. The challengers had to vote for each other to decide who would advance. The host also announced that players could use the money they decided to take from the previous challenge and bribe others into voting for them.

The competitors were provided a telephone through which they had to work together on a strategy with others in hopes of moving on. Contestant 566, who took $650,000 out of a million dollars in the previous challenge, was not as excited to collaborate with others as they were not happy with him taking a large chunk of the prize money.

Player 937 (Emma) was voted as the first contestant to move on to the finale. Player 831 (Jeff) was next to be voted into the Beast Games finale.

"Thank you so much for the votes. I know that once I'm out I can't vote for you, but everybody who I spoke with, I called and advocated for you. I know the best six will get here and that's what I want," stated Jeff.

While Player 930 (Patrick) tried to integrate a strategy that would take 2 boys and 2 girls forward, Player 947 (Yesenia) and Player 830 (Twana) saw the disadvantage with the number of girls being more than the boys. Twana was eventually voted as the third player to move to the finale by six people out of eight. In the next round, Yesenia decided to give 7 grand to Player 453 (Michael) and 2 grand to Player 817 (Queen) .

The strategy paid off as she got 3 out of six votes and moved on to the finale of Beast Games. Player 974 (Gage) managed to convince everyone that he would vote for them in the next round but didn't reciprocate the favor to the surprise of many. He became the fifth person to move to the finale. With one slot remaining, the contestants strategized heavily but eventually Player 424 (Courtney) was voted in.

"The person who won this round wasn't the one who strategized the best. It wasn't the one who made the most calls or the one with the most bribing power. It was 424, the one who stayed out of the phones and out of the drama," stated MrBeast.

As the episode was about to conclude, MrBeast revealed one more twist in the game. He brought on another batch of $5 million to the surprise of the six players. The players would flip a coin against MrBeast. If the player won, the $5 million prize money would be doubled. If they lost, they would be eliminated. Gage chose to flip and the episode ended in a cliffhanger.

Catch all the episodes of Beast Games before the finale gets released on February 13, 2025.

