"This is going to be uncomfortable"— Beast Games Player 947 asks Player 830 for $10,000 bribe money

In episode 9 of Beast Games which was released on February 6, 2025, Mr. Beast announced that only six of the remaining ten contestants would move on to the finale. The contestants would vote for each other to decide who would advance. They were also allowed to use money from the previous challenge to bribe others into voting for them.

The contestants were given telephones to work together and form strategies. However, Contestant 566, who took $650,000 in the previous challenge, was not popular among the others. Patrick, who took no money, came up with a plan to vote in a boy-girl pattern to make the competition fair.

The contestants voted, and Emma was the first to move on to the finale, followed by Jeff. However, this meant that two girls would be eliminated if the boy-girl pattern continued. Yesenia and Twana realized this and decided to form their own strategy. Yesenia proposed a deal to Twana, where she would vote for Twana in exchange for $10,000 to bribe other contestants.

"This is gonna be uncomfortable but I'm gonna ask you, if you need to go this round then this is the round for you. If you can give me 10 grand for me to pay off Michael [Player 453] and JC [566]... And I know it's a lot to ask for," said Yesenia to Twana.

MrBeast noted that Courtney won the round not because of her strategy or bribes, but because she stayed out of the drama. Just as the episode was ending, MrBeast introduced another twist. He brought out an additional $5 million, surprising the six finalists. The contestants would flip a coin against MrBeast, and if they won, the prize money would double. But if they lost, they would be eliminated.

Beast Games will conclude on February 13, 2025, on Amazon.

