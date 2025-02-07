Beast Games Season 1 Episode 9 was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The segment saw the Top 10 attempt to secure their positions in the Top 6 as four players faced elimination. After the contestants took their places on the Beast Tower, the host explained they had to either convince other players to vote for them or bribe their way to safety.

While most players seemed upfront about their game, in the 5th round, Player 974 lied to several contestants and told them he was voting for him. In return, he asked for their votes and secured the majority of votes for himself.

Fans of Beast Games Season 1 commented on Gage making it to the Top 6 and were divided by his gameplay. One person wrote on X:

"#974 is insanely evil & clever & cunning & dishonest, OMG this Episode of Beast Games is the most nail biting one, with twists and turns around every step.. Things are getting really Dirty!!"

"974 you are a beast! I hope you get this man. I did not see this coming," a fan commented.

"player 974 in Beast Games is a genius. what a masterplan!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games called Gage's decision "smart":

"974 Smartttt for that one, can’t even be mad at him for that play," a person wrote.

"What he did was kind of genius but also kind of a d*ck move. I hope he loses the coin flip and he leaves with only 4k," a fan commented.

"974 was playing chess when everyone else was playing checkers. Was always hidden. No drama, played for himself. Chad guy," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games Season 1 further said:

"947 was a pure #genius in this game! 1. She discussed top 4 with 830 after 2 selections - and that was spot on! 2. She knew 424 and 974 will get selected somehow she wanted some bribe for her selection," a person wrote.

"74! Man! You changed the game altogether!! I don't think he was wrong, He just secured his seat fair and square!" a fan commented.

"Purely for strategy" — Player 974 apologizes to Courtney and Queen in Beast Games Episode 9

In Beast Games Season 1 Episode 9, titled, Bribe Your Way To The Finale, after four rounds of the game, there were only two spots left in the Top 6. As the round started, Mr. Beast informed them that the remaining contestants only had 20 minutes till they had to vote.

"With their backs against the wall, the contestants are starting to get desperate to secure votes any way they can," Mr. Beast said.

Queen called Michael up and asked if he would vote for her if she sent him all her money, $6,439 and he said said he would. She called up Patrick next and told him she would vote for him if he wanted for her. The latter agreed, followed by Gage receiving from Queen next.

She told him she had Michael and Patrick's vote and needed just one more to win. Gage noted that meant he was "gone," and Queen said she knew JC and Michael wouldn't vote for him. Although Queen seemed like she had the majority of the votes, there were still 10 minutes on the clock.

JC told Courtney Queen was rallying up votes for her and asked what his vote was worth to Courtney. She said she didn't want to bribe people for votes, to which, JC said she passed his test and said he would vote for her.

Gage called Courtney and told her he would vote for her if she voted for him. What the players didn't know was that he had promised most of the remaining players his vote in exchange for them voting for him.

After the clock ran out, the Beast Games Season 1 host told the contestants to stand by the balcony to wait for the results to be revealed. After receiving every vote, he noted that Player 974, aka Gage, had the majority and was moving on to the next round. As he made his way to the other save players, Courtney asked him why he lied.

"I did this purely for strategy to move on to the next round," he said.

Gage further apologized to Courtney and Queen. Courtney told him that while she forgave him, she didn't play the same way while Queen told him she respected it.

Fans of Beast Games commented on Gage's gameplay online and praised him for making it to the Top 6.

The Beast Games Season 1 finale will air next week on Thursday, February 13, 2025, on Prime Video.

