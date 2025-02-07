"Not right"— Beast Games fans react to Player 930's elimination

Beast Games episode 9, Bribe Your Way To The Finale, saw four people get eliminated. Queen, JC, Patrick, and Michael after they failed to convince the other players to grant them a spot in the Top 6.

The remaining 10 players, including the four who were eliminated, participated in a task that required the players to convince the others to vote for them, and they had the option of bribing each other with the money they took out of the Black Box in episode 8. However, since Patrick or Player 930 took nothing out of the box, he was at a disadvantage, which ultimately led to him being eliminated from the show.

Fans of the Prime Video reality show commented on his elimination online and felt he deserved to be amongst the Top 6 that reached the finale. One person wrote on X:

"Can’t believe 930 on #BeastGames took no money and got eliminated with nothing. He deserved to be in the final 6. He should’ve been the first voted in. Not right."

"I feel so sorry for Patrick Player 930. I thought he would be the first pick for everyone, considering he didn't take any money from the $1 million. Sometimes, being selfless doesn't get you anywhere," a fan commented.

"Feel bad for 930 man took $0 and no one wanted to put him through for his selflessness hope he gets another chance in the future," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 called 930 "clueless" over not taking money out of the Black Box:

"930 was clueless since episode 8! He was over strategizing.He knew that he had to bribe people for the vote.He should have accumulated money in first 4 rounds and used that money in the last 2 rounds for the bribe or atleast get out with some money," a person wrote.

"Feeling sad for 930 he neither opted money nor proceeded to the Final 6 contestants. His strategy of not taking money didn't benefit him in either ways Pity !!" a fan commented.

"930 went into the Rd with no money and exit's the game with no money people think it's smart to be noble, unfortunately, not in America, when it comes to situatios like this," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"He forgot he was in a gameshow where everyone else is backstabbing each other. When money is offered you have to take it," a person wrote.

"Less selflessness but him overthinking it, he’s he was right the money was crucial to the mini-game but In a way that benefited the players," a fan commented.

"Good idea to do girl, boy, girl, boy"— Player 930 strategizes to be in the Top 6 in Beast Games episode 9

In Beast Games episode 9, which aired on Thursday, February 6, 2025, several contestants tried to form strategies to advance in the game. After the first round, in which everyone voted for Emma to be in the Top 6, Patrick called Gage up to formulate a plan.

"Hello, I think it would be a good idea to go girl, boy, girl, boy," he said.

He called up several contestants, including Courtney and Queen, saying other people were talking about following the pattern to convince them to take part. While chiming in on his strategy, he said it was a "dicey game."

He said that the remaining players didn't want to send Michael or JC forward because they were "selfish" and took more money than anyone else. Mr. Beast further explained and stated that by alternating genders, increased Player 930's chances to make it to the Top 6 and by default, eliminated some of the women.

Other Beast Games season 1 started to get on board and tried to convince other people to vote by gender. However, in the second round, Jeffrey received the most votes and earned a spot in the Top 6. Later in the episode, when players started bargaining with one another, Patrick didn't have any money to use and was eliminated along with the other three.

Fans online felt bad for the cast member as he walked away with no money from Beast Games.

The finale of the Mr. Beast reality show will air on February 13, 2025, on Prime Video.

