Who is JC Gallego Iori Player 566 from Beast Games? Details explored

JC Gallego Iori, aka Beast Games' Player 566, entered the top ten after competing in several challenges over seven episodes. He remains in the competition, striving to win the five million dollar prize.

Beast Games shattered multiple records upon its premiere on December 19, 2024, featuring over a thousand contestants and offering the largest prize money in television history.

One of the contestants, JC Gallego Iori, is an LGBTQ+ fertility advocate. If he wins the show, he hopes to pay off his debt of over $500k. The Beast Games contestant has an active social media presence, and fans can follow him on Instagram @jcgallego333.

Beast Games' Player 566 JC Gallego Iori has taken on various positions at multiple companies

JC Gallego Iori, aka Player 566, completed his studies at St. John's Prep High School and St. John's University. He is currently working as a Claims CSR Manager at Aspire General Insurance.

According to his LinkedIn page, he began his career in January 1996 as a System Analyst/User Support at JPMorgan Chase Bank. He worked at the company for almost eight years and was "responsible for tracking and diagnosing all application-related system issues."

In April 2004, he transitioned to the role of Retail Manager at Pacific Sun Tanning. At this tanning company, JC handled various roles, including processing payroll, interviewing and onboarding new hires, product ordering, and conducting meetings.

After holding different positions at multiple companies, he joined Aspire General Insurance in May 2023. He initially started as a Claims Project & Training Supervisor and continues to excel in this role while also serving as the Claims CSR Manager.

JC's LinkedIn bio mentions that he is looking for a job and a position where he could utilize his leadership and analytical skills to "develop and identify efficiencies focused on increasing productivity and profitability."

"I am motivated, dependable and adaptable to change. I am a well organized individual who pays close attention to details and takes pride in meeting or exceeding deadlines. I am a team player with a positive attitude and a drive to improve the customers overall experience," his LinkedIn bio adds.

JC Gallego Iori's family and his more than $500k debt

JC is happily married to his husband, Joseph, and the couple shares two young children: 7-year-old Preston and 4-year-old Ashton. The Beast Games contestant is active on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, where he frequently shares photos and videos of his family.

In a December 26 Instagram post, he shared a photo of his husband and their kids, thanking them for their support. In the caption, he wrote:

"I couldn’t ask for a better support system. My family is everything to me, I’d move mountains for them. Love you Joseph, Preston and Ashton!"

JC is adamant about providing his family with a better life, which he believes starts with clearing his debts. In Beast Games episode 8, he took $650k when given the chance, explaining that he had a total debt of more than $500k.

Top ten Beast Games contestants

Besides JC Gallego Iori, the contestants who made it to the top ten are as follows:

Courtney Ferris - Player 424

Michael Robert House - Player 453

Queen - Player 817

Twana Barnett - Player 830

Jeffrey Randall Allen - Player 831

Patrick - Player 930

Emma Nelson - Player 937

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime - Player 947

Gage - Player 974

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

