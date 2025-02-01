Who is Jeffrey Randall Allen Player 831 from Beast Games? Details explored

Jeffrey Randall Allen aka Beast Games' Player 831 entered the top ten after competing in several challenges over seven episodes. Jeffrey is still in the competition and is vying to win the five million dollar prize money.

Beast Games premiered on December 19, 2024, introducing viewers to a whole new world of reality competition shows. More than a thousand people participated in the unique challenges, curated by Mr. Beast and his team, to turn over their lives by winning the biggest prize money in television history.

One of the contestants, Jeffrey Randall Allen is a Finance and Management graduate who has dedicated himself to spreading awareness for his son's rare brain disease, Creatine Transporter Deficiency. In an episode, he shared that if he wins the prize money, he would use it to help fund a cure for the condition.

Fans can follow the Beas Games player on Instagram @legacy.831 and on X @Legacy_831).

Beast Games' Player 831 Jeffrey Randall Allen has taken on several sales roles over the years

Jeffrey Randall Allen aka Beast Games' Player 831 graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Management.

According to his LinkedIn page, after graduating, he began working as a Sales Representative at Stryker in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2003. After three years in the role, he transitioned to District Sales Manager at FoxHollow Technologies in January 2006.

Until May 2024, he continued advancing in the sales industry, taking on various roles across different companies. His final sales position was as Head of Sales at Pine Park Health, where he led sales and patient enrollment strategies.

The company is dedicated to transforming healthcare for older adults by delivering high-quality primary care services directly to their homes.

Currently, the Beast Games' contestant, he is leading two different companies LUCA and 0718 Cares both dedicated to helping vulnerable populations by providing them with advanced health care and improving their quality of life.

"I help vulnerable populations get the care they deserve | Rare Disease Dad & Advocate | Dream Galvanizer," his LinkedIn bio reads.

Jeffrey Randall Allen's family and his mission of raising awareness for Creatine Transporter Deficiency

Jeff is happily married to his wife Jen and the couple share two kids named Jack and Lucas. He has often featured his family on his Instagram profile posting snippets from his daily life.

According to TheDirect's January 31 article, Jeff's eldest son Jack, is a diehard Mr. Beast fan who convinced his father to sign up for the Beast Games.

Meanwhile, his youngest son Lucas has a rare brain disease called creatine transporter deficiency which is currently incurable. The genetic disorder prevents creatine from reaching the brain and muscles which leads to intellectual disability, behavioral disorders, epilepsy, speech delays, and seizures.

The Beast Games contestant explained his son's disease in episode 8 and shared that he needed to win the prize money so that he could work on finding a cure.

"It's a rare brain disease that's currently incurable and his brain doesn't get the energy it needs to function and develop. So, he's not like your everyday seven-year-old. You know, developmentally, he's probably under two. It's just a devastating disease," Jeff explained.

Top 10 Beast Games contestants

Besides Jeffrey Randall Allen, the contestants who made it to the top ten are as follows:

Courtney Ferris - Player 424

Michael Robert House - Player 453

JC Gallego Iori - Player 566

Queen - Player 817

Twana Barnett - Player 830

Patrick - Player 930

Emma Nelson - Player 937

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime - Player 947

Gage - Player 974

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

