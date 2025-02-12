Beast Games season 1: Rumored winner explored

As Beast Games continues its run on Amazon Prime Video, fans have started speculating about the winner of the competition. The show, hosted by YouTube star MrBeast (James Donaldson), brings together 1,000 contestants to compete in a series of physical and mental challenges for a $5 million prize.

With new episodes dropping weekly, discussions around the possible winner have gained momentum, especially on Reddit, where fans analyze screen time and narrative patterns.

Reddit thread with fans discussing the winner (Image via Reddit)

One contestant, Jeff Allen (Player 831), has become a focal point in online discussions. Despite not always being at the center of major challenges or drama, he has received a noticeable amount of screen time.

While there is no official confirmation, the speculation continues, with Allen being named as a possible frontrunner alongside another contestant, Twana Barnett (Player 830).

Jeff Allen’s screen time in Beast Games and fan theories

Many fans discussing Beast Games on Reddit have pointed out that Jeff Allen has received considerable screen time compared to other contestants. In episode 3, for example, Allen was featured prominently despite not having a direct role in the main action. Viewers took this as a possible indication that the show is gradually building his story.

One of the Reddit users commented under the same thread stating:

"I can say that 831 has been my #1 pick since episode 1, and that hasn't changed even a single time throughout this entire season. He is consistently highlighted in every episode, even when he doesn't need to be and hasn't done anything important yet."

Another key moment that fueled speculation was in episode 8, where Allen’s backstory was explored in detail. While some contestants also had brief background segments, Allen’s coverage stood out because it was featured at a point where it did not directly connect to the ongoing events of the show.

Some Reddit users suggested that this could mean the producers are preparing viewers for his long-term presence in the competition. Fans have compared this pattern to previous reality competition shows where contestants who eventually won had consistent but subtle features throughout the season.

This theory is supported by Allen’s continued presence in episodes where other contestants fade into the background after their eliminations. Whether this prediction turns out to be accurate remains to be seen, but his visibility has made him a popular pick among fans trying to guess the winner of Beast Games.

Twana Barnett’s presence and the possible final outcome

While Jeff Allen has been the most-discussed contestant in winner predictions, Twana Barnett (Player 830) has also been highlighted by fans. Some discussions suggest that the competition could come down to a final showdown between Allen and Barnett.

In another Reddit thread, one user wrote:

"Twana has been a major player from day one, and the edit even flashes back to Beast Games' very first talking head, where she talks about growing up homeless and desiring to help other homeless kids."

One argument supporting Barnett’s chances is her role in key challenges. Unlike Allen, she has been more directly involved in major moments that shape the game. Some fans believe that this level of involvement could indicate she is also a serious contender for the $5 million prize.

Watch Beast Games episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

