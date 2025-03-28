"I'm no longer my first priority" — Paul American star Logan admits how fatherhood changed him

Paul American, the Max Original reality series featuring Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul, premiered on March 27, 2025. On the eve of the release, Logan attended the red carpet premiere in New York City and spoke exclusively with People magazine on March 26.

Logan and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, in September 2024. Reflecting on his new role as a father:

"I'm no longer my first priority. It’s made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It’s Esmé, Nina, those are interchangeable – then me," he shared.

Logan and Nina announced their engagement in July 2023 during a trip to Lake Como, Italy. A month later, they revealed they were expecting their first child. Now, with Paul American streaming on Max, viewers get a closer look at the changes in Logan’s personal life and how he is adjusting to fatherhood.

Paul American star Logan opened up about how life has changed since welcoming his daughter, Esmé. Speaking to People magazine, he explained how fatherhood shifted the way he views his own role in life.

"So for the first time in my life, I’m not my first concern. I would die for these women," he shared.

Logan and Nina became parents in September 2024. Since then, Logan says his perspective has completely changed. Known for his busy career in sports, entertainment, and content creation, Logan now sees his family as the core of his world.

The series Paul American follows both Logan and Jake Paul as they share behind-the-scenes moments from their lives.

Nina Agdal on Logan’s growth and motherhood

Nina Agdal spoke about the changes she’s observed in Logan since they became parents. In her interview, she noted that fatherhood has had a visible effect on his mindset.

"He has actually gotten more motivated, I would almost say. He’s working really hard, he wants to show her that she can do anything,"iNina said.

She explained that Logan’s bond with Esmé brought out a new side of him. She shared that Logan is a "softy" with his daughter and loves her so much. According to Nina, this softer side is balanced with a strong sense of responsibility. Logan is now more focused and committed, driven by a desire to set a good example for their daughter.

Nina also reflected on her own journey into motherhood.

“I think it’s just you realize what’s important and [that’s] morals and values. Being around good people with good morals and values is really important to me,” she said.

Nina added that she wants her daughter to grow up surrounded by positive influences.

Paul American show details and streaming schedule

Paul American premiered on March 27, 2025, on Max and will release one episode each week. The series consists of eight episodes, concluding with the season finale on May 15.

"We've built our lives in front of the world, but Paul American is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us." Jake and Logan Paul said.

Viewers can expect behind-the-scenes footage and personal insights from Jake and Logan Paul, featuring appearances from their inner circle, including Nina Agdal and Jutta Leerdam. The show explores their lives beyond fame, offering a closer look at their careers, family dynamics, and personal growth.

Watch the premiere episode of Paul American streaming on Max.

