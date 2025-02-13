Who won Beast Games Season 1?

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" Beast Games Season has come to a close, with the last episode releasing just now (February 13, 2025). Jeffrey Randall Allen, aka Player 831, has won the games and takes home a whopping $10 million. For context, Jimmy had earlier said that he would double the original prize money of $5 million if a contestant guessed the coin flip correctly (The episode was titled "$10,000,000 Coin Flip").

The last game ended up being a 1v1 between Player 831 and Twana Barnett, aka Player 830. The game essentially featured 10 briefcases, with Player 830 having the choice to shuffle the box with the cheque of $10 million (while Player 831 was blindfolded).

Player 831 ended up successfully choosing the right briefcase in the first go, making him the Beast Games Season 1 Winner.

Exploring Jeffrey Randall Allen aka Player 831's journey in MrBeast's Beast Games

Inspired by Netflix's Squid Game, MrBeast's Beast Games has become a smashing hit among fans. The show has already garnered millions of views and an overall positive response from the online community.

As revealed, Jeffrey Randall Allen, aka Player 831, has secured the $10 million prize, which is considered the largest prize in game show history. However, his journey through the ranks has been quite thrilling.

He began his journey all the way back in Episode 1 when he was among the 605 players who remained after the first round. The contestants stood in a block and were gradually eliminated either through direct eliminations or challenges.

Since then, he has managed to survive various challenges. In fact, Player 830, Twana Barnett, was on his team at the beginning, making the final showdown all the more dramatic.

In the final episode, he successfully navigated several close calls, including throwing a red ball into an opponent's tube, which led to the elimination of Player 424. In the end, the last three contestants were Gage (Player 974), Twana, and Jeffrey.

Gage, in fact, accepted a $1 million bribe, eliminating himself from the competition. This left Twana and Jeffrey as the final two contestants. In the end, Jeffrey correctly guessed the right briefcase, securing his victory.

Jeffrey Randall Allen has also had quite a journey in his personal life. In a recent interview, he revealed that his son, Lucas, has Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD). He previously admitted that one of his motivations for winning was to raise awareness about the disease.

