"So tired" — Beast Games fans react to Player 830's "tough face" look

Season 1 of Beast Games, which premiered on December 19, 2024, is set to release its long-awaited finale on February 13, 2025. Episode 9 of the series saw the top 10 players compete for a spot in the finale, however, only six advanced while the other four were sent packing. Among the finalists was pro wrestler, Twana Barnett, Player 830, popular among fans for her facial expressions.

While revealing her reason for participation, Player 830 said she grew up homeless and wanted to win the $5 million cash prize to help others with a similar upbringing. She also wished to support her husband financially so he could take a break from looking after the family.

"I will not leave this podium until this $5 million is mine," she said.

Throughout the series, fans saw Twana champion different games with her gameplay, teamwork, and leadership qualities. She was often elected as the captain by the other participants and praised for playing ethically. However, it was her unique style on camera that caught the internet's attention.

Trending

Although Beast Games fans appreciated her journey and applauded her for making it to the top six, they were not particularly fond of the expressions she gave to the cameras.

Netizens took to X to comment on the same.

Expand Tweet

"I get so tired of seeing this “tough” face 830 keeps making," a fan wrote.

"Player 830’s facial expressions are excruciatingly brutal to watch. wtf is she doing?" another fan commented.

"Twana player 830 has got to stop looking at the cameras like that I can’t handle any more second hand embarrassment," a netizen tweeted.

Beast Games fans were confused by Player 830's facial expressions.

"Player 830 PLEASE WITH THESE D*MN FACES!" a user reacted.

"830 needs to calm down with the creepy stare in #BeastGames," a person commented.

"830, really do be telling herself, this facial expression and body movement will make me look tough , embarrassing," another fan wrote.

"I love her but plsssss stop you don’t have to mean mug 24/7 to be bad*ss we know you cool," one user posted.

Other Beast Games fans commented on Twana's performance, hoping she won the game show.

"I want 830 to win so badly! She was so genuine," a person reacted.

""Kudos to @MrBeast for the epic Beast Games! Contestants 830 & 424 won hearts with their unwavering honesty, showing that doing the right thing can lead to amazing rewards!" another netizen commented.

Beast Games Episode 9: Player 830 becomes the third person to qualify for the finale

Episode 9 of Beast Games saw the contestants participate in a task, where they had to convince others to vote for them. The player with the most votes in each round advanced to the finale, while the rest continued playing the game. The participants could either bribe each other or promise their vote in exchange for their support.

The first two rounds saw Players 937 and 831 advance, while the rest competed for their spots in the finale.

In the third round, Twana quickly discovered the issue with Player 930, Patrick's "boy, girl, boy, girl" plan, which they had agreed to follow in the previous round. She informed Player 947 and the two decided not to move forward with Patrick's plan. Instead, Player 947 asked Twana for $10K so she could collect votes in the next round while promising Player 830 her vote in exchange.

Twana agreed, hoping it would help her evade the risk of elimination. At the end of the round, the Beast Games contenders called host MrBeast one by one to name the person they wanted to vote for.

Players 930, 974, 424, and three others, whose names were not disclosed, voted in favor of Twana, making her the third person to advance to the final round of Beast Games.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback