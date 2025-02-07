"Gem of a person" — Beast Games fans react to Player 424's gameplay

Beast Games released Episode 9, titled Bribe Your Way To The Finale, on February 6, 2025. It saw the elimination of four players while the other six advanced to the final round of the competition. Among the finalists was Courtney, popularly known as Player 424, who secured the last seat in the top six without any strategies or foul play.

The game played in Episode 9 tested the contestants' alliances and tactics. All that each participant had to do to secure a spot in the finale was win the majority vote. A contestant could win another player's trust and convince them to vote for them or bribe them with cash. However, they had to keep in mind that players who progressed would lose their votes.

Only one seat remained in the finale after Players 937, 831, 830, 947, and 974 secured their spots. Players 424, 566, 817, 930, and 453 were the remaining contenders competing for that last spot. While most sought bribes and lied about their promises, Player 424 sat idly and watched the others strategize.

"I'm not taking bribes and I'm not gonna bribe other people to get me in the game. I want people to vote me in the game because they want me there," Player 424 said.

Even in the previous rounds, when others broke promises and cheated, Player 424 played honestly. Beast Games fans took to X to praise Courtney and said she was worthy of the final spot.

"I'm just proud I backed 424. Gem of a person," a fan wrote.

"Scratch that, my new favourite is 424. She is genuine, plus she's kinda cute," another fan commented.

"Spoiler Alert: Beast Games is next level. It really exposes how ppl move especially when MONEY is involved! Lmbo But one of my favorites 424 has played the game really well and stood on business with this greedy man," a netizen tweeted.

Beast Games fans were happy to see Player 424 advance to the final round of the competition.

"I was so happy when 424 won the last seat, she is so innocent and sweet. #beastgames is so incredible!" a user reacted.

"424 made me cry. When God says yes , man cannot say no. A pure heart always wins," a person reacted.

"424 genuinely deserved that final spot ngl. she's been so genuine these last few episodes," another fan wrote.

"I'm rooting for 424. Dude, Courtney is the man!" one user posted.

Other Beast Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"424 is the only player in the Beast Games that hasn’t broken character yet. Honesty might just triumph!" a person reacted.

"Just as I predicted 424 and 830 are through to the final. Smart women, honest women, women with integrity and spoke their way of playing their game from episode 1 until now. I hope either one of them wins it all. Leaders are not self proclaimed they are chosen," another commented.

Beast Games Episode 9: Player 817 asks Player 566 for a $150K bribe

The last round of the game saw Player 453, Michael, offer Player 930 a $10,000 bribe, hoping to earn his vote. Player 930, Patrick, said he would accept the money and vote for him only if he promised to vote for him. While they deliberated their deal, Player 566, JC, tried to secure, Player 817, Queen's vote.

Queen, who had promised her vote to Courtney, asked JC for $150,000 in exchange for her vote. JC refused to give away such a large sum and hung up on her. Soon after, Michael called Queen, offering her $15,000 for her vote.

While all the participants called one another, trying to influence decisions, Beast Games host MrBeast visited Courtney, who sat silently watching others strategize. She chose not to scheme and hoped people would advance her based on her merit.

Queen, who knew she had Courtney's vote urged Patrick to take Michael's bribe but still vote for her, saying she would do the same. However, in a major turn of events, Michael refused to give Patrick any money and said he had already voted for somebody.

With 10 seconds left before the round finished, Michael called Courtney and told her that his vote was hers. It was with the votes of Players 566 and 453 that Courtney received the majority and made it to the finale.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

