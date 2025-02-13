5 Beast Games contestants who won the maximum amount of money

Beast Games Season 1 ended on February 13, 2025, with Jimmy "MrBeast" announcing that a total of $20 million was given away in total during the filming of the game show on Prime Video. The collaboration with Amazon allowed Jimmy to give away massive amounts of money on his dream project, which has now finally concluded after being announced in March 2024.

Note: Spoilers for the ending of Beast Games Season 1 Episode 10

Player #831, whose name is Jeffrey Randall Allen, was the winner of Season 1 of Beast Games and took away the most amount of money home with #952 Mia Speight placing second with her $1.8 million private island. Here is a list of the top five contestants in terms of how much money they won at the end of the season:

Player 831 (Jeffrey Randall Allen): $10,004,244 Plater 952 (Mia Speight): $1,800,000 (Winner of the Private Island) Player 974 (Gage Gallagher): $1,000,000 Player 566 (JC Gallego lori): $650,000 Player 457 (Esteban Zepeda): $450,000

MrBeast announces a total of $20 million in prizes were given away to 85 contestants by the end of Beast Games Season 1

Starting off with a total of 1,000 players, MrBeast had 10 episodes to choose one winner to get the coveted $5 million cash prize. To do this, the YouTuber-turned-showrunner employed various drastic measures, starting off the season by offering the contestants a bribe of $1 million before playing the first game.

By the end of the 10 episodes, players had won a wide variety of prizes ranging from cash to a private island. At the end of the season, after Jeffrey was crowned the winner with $10 million as his total winnings, MrBeast revealed that throughout the series more than $20 million had been given away to 85 out of the 1,000 players who started the game.

He also noted that the show ended up breaking 50 world records, and said:

"This season, there was over $20 million in prizes given away. And 85 winners of those prizes. Every single player who competed was given $2,000 for playing. Throughout the season Beast Games broke a total of 50 world records."

MrBeast ended the first season of Beast Games by proclaiming that player 831 had become the first winner of the game show with a total of $10 million in winnings:

"831, you just won $10 million and are the first winner of Beast Games!"

Note that the YouTuber has seemingly confirmed he will do a second season and has discussed changing the number of participants for the sequel.

